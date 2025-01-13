Scottish wind farm constraint payments rise to £380m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scottish wind farm constraint payments rise to £380m

By Mathew Perry
13/01/2025, 5:47 pm
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseSeagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.
Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus in the North Sea.

UK taxpayers paid £390 million in constraint payments to Scottish wind farm operators in 2024, according to the Renewable Energy Foundation (REF) think tank.

According to REF, UK consumers paid more than £393m in direct costs to curtail 8.3 TWh of wind energy in 2024, with 98% paid to Scottish wind farms.

By comparison, in 2023 constraint payments paid to wind operators reached £310m to curtail 4.3 TWh.

REF said the bulk of the additional volume and cost of constraints is due to the ever-increasing number of Scottish wind farms being sited remote from areas of demand.

More than 98% of the total constrained volume resulted from Scottish wind farms, REF said, despite Scotland only providing 35% of the UK’s wind generation capacity.

SSE Renewable’s Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus was responsible for 40% of the total volume of constraints, REF said.

© Supplied by Renewable Energy Fou
A graph showing constraint payments paid to wind farm operators in Scotland. Image: Renewable Energy Foundation

Ocean Wind’s Moray East offshore wind farm and SSE’s Viking onshore wind farm on Shetland round out the top three.

Constraint payments are expected to reach more than £1.8bn in 2025, up from an estimated £1.5bn in 2024, and industry observers expect payments to continue rising.

Wind energy constraint payments

Constraint payments occur when the National Energy System Operator (NESO) requires electricity generators to reduce their output to maintain system stability.

Generators receive compensation via a constraint payment, which is added to UK electricity bills as a levy.

The average UK household paid around £15 per year in 2023, although these costs are rising.

Turbines at the Viking Energy Wind Farm on Shetland. © Supplied by SSE
Turbines at the Viking Energy Wind Farm on Shetland.

Constraint payments are not limited to wind farm operators, and are also paid to operators of gas-fired power plants.

According to NESO, the alternative to constraint payments is to build more infrastructure at a higher cost, leading to even higher bills for consumers.

To solve the issue, UK electricity regulator Ofgem is investing billions in infrastructure projects to improve transmission between Scotland and England.

Other options for excess electricity generated from renewables include green hydrogen production and energy storage, including pumped hydro and grid-scale batteries.

Gas generator constraints

While UK wind developers are receiving significant payments to curtail their operations, the industry accounted for just under 24% of total constraint costs in 2024 according to Regen analyst Johnny Godwy.

In total, wind farm operators received £271m in constraint payments, while payments to gas generators equalled 76% of constraint costs, a total of £846 million.

Gowdy said constraint payments are a result of a failure to invest in network capacity, and the issue has led to “toxic, and sometimes daft” coverage in the UK media.

“Unfortunately, in energy, there are seldom simple, digestible answers,” Gowdy said.

“The temptation, then, is to reach for soundbites and headlines, especially if trying to promote a specific reform proposal.

“These may grab public and policymakers’ attention but, over the longer term, will foster a greater degree of mistrust.”

Recommended for you

Tags