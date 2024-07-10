Buchan Offshore Wind to make landfall at Rattray Head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Buchan Offshore Wind to make landfall at Rattray Head

By Michael Behr
10/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Buchan Offshore WindA floating offshore wind turbine like the ones for the proposed Buchan Offshore Wind project.

The developers of the 1GW Buchan floating offshore wind farm have proposed bringing the project’s export cable ashore between Rattray Head and the St Fergus gas terminal.

Buchan Offshore Wind, a joint venture between BayWa, Elicio, and BW Ideol, laid out the project’s preferred export cable route in the Onshore Scoping Report, which it submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

The report envisions a 21km corridor of potential routes for the underground onshore cable, which runs west from Rattray before heading south and passing to the west of Peterhead.

The onshore cable will connect to one of two potential locations for the project’s onshore substation close to the existing SSEN Transmission substation to the southwest of Peterhead, where the project will connect to the national electricity transmission network.

The project will use up to three 275kV offshore export cable circuits connecting to the onshore substation, with up to three onshore cable circuits to be laid underground from the landfall area to the project’s onshore substation, which will transform the voltage up to a maximum of 400kV.

The purpose of the Onshore Scoping Report is to support a written request for a formal Scoping Opinion from Aberdeenshire Council, with details of the onshore development to be refined through the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process.

Buchan Offshore Wind has already received its Offshore Scoping Opinion after submitting its Offshore Scoping Report in September 2023. The project is working towards an application for consent in 2025.

The next steps will see stakeholders provide feedback on the surveys the project intends to complete and the methodologies to be used. The Buchan team will be holding further public exhibitions after the summer.

Buchan Offshore Wind head of consents Ian Simms commented: “We have developed proposals that will minimise local impacts and fit with the existing energy infrastructure in the area. Submission of our Onshore Scoping Report is another important step forward for the project, which would, of course, make a meaningful contribution to Scottish and UK climate change and renewable energy targets.

“We look forward to engaging with local stakeholders again prior to submitting our planning application next year.”

The commencement of scoping follows last week’s announcement that Clare Lavelle will be taking on the role of Project Director when Alasdair MacLeod steps down later this summer.

Buchan was awarded as part of the ScotWind Leasing Round in January 2022 The project will be based in an area of 330 sq km around 75km north-east of Fraserburgh.

