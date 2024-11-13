Ocean Winds submits first consent application for Caledonia offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Ocean Winds submits first consent application for Caledonia offshore wind farm

By Michael Behr
13/11/2024, 5:00 pm
© Supplied by -One of the turbines at Moray East offshore wind farm, which is adjacent to the Caledonia development.
One of the turbines at Moray East, which is adjacent to the Caledonia development.

Ocean Winds has submitted the onshore planning consent application for its 2GW Caledonia offshore wind project in the Moray Firth.

The application to Aberdeenshire Council covers the project’s onshore transmission infrastructure, including substations and underground cables.

This includes a proposal to split the project into two phases, Caledonia North and Caledonia South.

Ocean Winds had previously revealed plans for the phased development, with the each having a capacity of between 900MW and 1.1GW.

According to the application, Ocean Winds could make either North or South the first phase of the project.

“This allows flexibility to deploy the most appropriate turbine technology/foundation type (including the option for floating) in Phase 1 thus improving deliverability,” the application stated.

The decision to phase the project was also partly made due to grid constraints, with Caledonia receiving a connection with a maximum capacity of 1.5GW at the New Deer substation, with a new substation at Greens to take the rest.

The first phase, whether North or South, will use New Deer as its connection point. Both phases will make landfall on the Aberdeenshire coast west of Whitehills.

Caledonia onshore consent manager Ruaridh Danaher said: “This is the project’s biggest milestone, coming after three years of work to develop the project and complete the Environmental Impact Assessment. Our intensive investment in the early stages of the project mean that this is high-quality application, based on robust data, reflecting the needs of our stakeholders.

“To enable the project to be considered in full by our stakeholders, the Environmental Impact Assessment report covers both onshore and offshore infrastructure.”

In addition, Ocean Winds expects a consultation on its application for Caledonia’s offshore infrastructure, including turbines, offshore substations and offshore transmission cables, to be opened by Marine Scotland in the coming weeks.

Ocean Winds aims to have the project delivering electricity to the grid by 2030.

The Caledonia offshore wind farm will be based alongside Ocean Winds’ existing projects in the Moray Firth, the operating Moray East and the under-construction Moray West, which achieved first power in July this year.

Project director for Caledonia Mark Baxter added: “Ocean Winds has been investing in the Moray Firth since the commercial dawn of the offshore wind industry in Scotland. This site – neighbouring our existing infrastructure – is in water depths which enables us to use the fixed foundations which we have optimised for low cost, low risk, rapid delivery, and our distance from shore means we can use AC connection technology instead of being at the mercy of global shortages in the HVDC supply chain.

“Caledonia is one of the few ScotWind projects which can be built at high speed and low risk in a location where offshore wind is already established and therefore can be a key component of the UK government’s Clean Power by 2030 plans.”

