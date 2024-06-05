Wood requests time to mull £1.6bn “final” offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood requests time to mull £1.6bn “final” offer

By Erikka Askeland
05/06/2024, 5:49 pm
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonAberdeen-headquartered Wood said it has "decided to engage" with Sidara's "final offer" made at the end of May.
Wood Group (LON: WG) has requested a deadline extension in order to consider a “final offer” bid from its Dubai-based suitor, Sidara.

In a statement, the Aberdeen-headquartered firm said it has “decided to engage” with Dubai-based engineering and consulting firm after it made a fourth offer for the company at the end of May.

The May 29 proposal from Sidara for a cash offer of 230 pence apiece would value Wood Group at about £1.59bn, representing a premium of 52% to its closing share price before the first bid was made.

The decision comes after the Middle East firm initiated its wooing of Wood at the start of May.

The Aberdeen firm rejected the initial unsolicited takeover offer of 205 pence per Wood share as it “fundamentally undervalued” the group.

On Wednesday, Wood asked the Takeover Panel to extend a deadline for Sidara, also known as Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, to confirm an offer.

Under UK takeover rules known as “put up or shut up” (PUSU), bidder need to announce a fully financed binding offer within 28 days, or confirm it will not be making an offer in which event it is subject to a 6-month standstill.

Wood said “it remains confident in Wood’s strategic direction and its fundamental prospects.

“However, having now weighed all relevant factors including, in particular, feedback received from Wood shareholders, the board has decided to engage with Sidara to determine if a firm offer can be made on the same financial terms as the final proposal.

“Accordingly, the board will grant Sidara access to due diligence materials.”

A new deadline has been set for 5pm on 3 July. This can be further extended by the board of Wood, with the consent of the panel.

All recent offers from Wood’s rival Sidara have come in below a separate takeover bid from US venture capital firm Apollo.

After a series of attempts, Apollo walked away from its final £1.66bn offer in May last year, which had valued the Aberdeen company at 240p per share.

