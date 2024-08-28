Listen now: Powering Change with SSE – Episode 1- Transforming the grid with SSEN Transmission

SSEN Transmission are transforming the grid to secure power for generations to come. How did this come about? Listen to the podcast to learn more.

Episode one: Transforming the grid

Throughout May and June, SSEN Transmission conducted its third series of public engagement events, inviting members of the public to share their views on the next phase of development for four critical national transmission infrastructure schemes across the north of Scotland.

The podcast episode dives into this and more, featuring conversation with Christianna Logan, director of customers and stakeholders, and Julian Leslie from the National Grid Energy System Operator.

Meet the interviewees Christianna Logan and Julian Leslie

Christianna is the director of customers and stakeholders at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission.

© Supplied by SSEN

Christianna and her team work to deliver an energy secure, net zero future by connecting low carbon generators across the north of Scotland and supporting those already connected. They also work with Stakeholders to deliver best outcomes for society from the transformation of the energy system. Christianna has spent over 17 years in the energy industry working on strategy and business development, futures and innovation. She moved into electricity transmission in 2016 to help deliver a smart sustainable system.

Julian Leslie is director of Strategic Energy Planning and chief engineer at the ESO.

© Supplied by SSEN

He is a chartered engineer with three decades of transmission system operation, planning and investment experience.

His role is to prepare Great Britain’s electricity network for net zero operation, defining future network needs so that market and network owners can invest in the right technology solutions at the right time.

Julian and his team are also responsible for developing whole energy system plans on a national and regional basis.

The episode discusses the possibilities and challenges that come with delivering new grid infrastructure in the 21st century and why it is necessary for all our futures.

This podcast is part of the Powering Change: Working together with Scotland’s clean energy champion series, where Energy Voice and the SSE Group discuss ways in which the company is helping the country to deliver energy security and net zero.

Listen to the first episode of the Powering Change with SSE podcast series.