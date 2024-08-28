Listen now: Powering Change with SSE – Episode 1- Transforming the grid with SSEN Transmission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership

Listen now: Powering Change with SSE – Episode 1- Transforming the grid with SSEN Transmission

In partnership with SSEN
28/08/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 28/08/2024, 9:15 am
© Supplied by Energy VoiceEnergy Voice Out Loud podcast logo
Tune in to the first episode of Energy Voice's podcast series: Powering Change with SSE.

SSEN Transmission are transforming the grid to secure power for generations to come. How did this come about? Listen to the podcast to learn more.

Episode one: Transforming the grid

Throughout May and June, SSEN Transmission conducted its third series of public engagement events, inviting members of the public to share their views on the next phase of development for four critical national transmission infrastructure schemes across the north of Scotland.

The podcast episode dives into this and more, featuring conversation with Christianna Logan, director of customers and stakeholders, and Julian Leslie from the National Grid Energy System Operator.

Meet the interviewees  Christianna Logan and Julian Leslie

Christianna is the director of customers and stakeholders at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission.

Christianna Logan of SSE © Supplied by SSEN
Christianna Logan, SSEN Transmission.

Christianna and her team work to deliver an energy secure, net zero future by connecting low carbon generators across the north of Scotland and supporting those already connected. They also work with Stakeholders to deliver best outcomes for society from the transformation of the energy system. Christianna has spent over 17 years in the energy industry working on strategy and business development, futures and innovation. She moved into electricity transmission in 2016 to help deliver a smart sustainable system.

Julian Leslie is director of Strategic Energy Planning and chief engineer at the ESO.

Julian Leslie of ESO © Supplied by SSEN
Julian Leslie, ESO.

He is a chartered engineer with three decades of transmission system operation, planning and investment experience.

His role is to prepare Great Britain’s electricity network for net zero operation, defining future network needs so that market and network owners can invest in the right technology solutions at the right time.

Julian and his team are also responsible for developing whole energy system plans on a national and regional basis.

The episode discusses the possibilities and challenges that come with delivering new grid infrastructure in the 21st century and why it is necessary for all our futures.

This podcast is part of the Powering Change: Working together with Scotland’s clean energy champion series, where Energy Voice and the SSE Group discuss ways in which the company is helping the country to deliver energy security and net zero.

Listen to the first episode of the Powering Change with SSE podcast series.

