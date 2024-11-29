OEUK hosts ‘the largest Awards event we’ve had for a decade’

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) held its awards show on Thursday night as CEO David Whitehouse boasted the trade body’s biggest event “for a decade”.
Around 600 people from across the industry gathered to celebrate at the annual celebration of the sector.
The
OEUK Awards night was held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen and sponsored by Shell.
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber Dylan Fettes from Ithaca Energy being presented with the award for apprentice of the year at the 2024 OEUK Awards in Aberdeen alongside Stephen Marcos Jones from award sponsor OPITO and award host, Rob Rinder. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Whitehouse commented: “This is the largest awards event we’ve had for a decade with over 40 finalists inspiring us with their achievements.
“These remarkable people, exceptional teams and enterprising companies are making a difference to our everyday lives and their exciting achievements are helping to ensure we can become a world leader in delivering the clean energies of the future.”
The event was hosted by television personality and barrister Rob Rinder, better known as Judge Rinder.
Last year the event welcomed over 450 attendees as television and radio personality Gabby Logan hosted the event.
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber Amy Connelly from Shell UK presented with the award for early career professional of the year by presented by Martin Simmonite, senior vice president for UK operations at Wood. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber Picture shows: Rinder, Pauline Innes director of supply chain and decommissioning at sponsor NSTA, Daniel Morris, Hazel Paige and Chris Miles from Centrica Energy Storage being presented with the award for outstanding contribution to energy decarbonisation. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber Barry Marshall from AISUS being presented with the innovative supply chain company of the year (SME) award alongside Scott Barr from award sponsor Harbour Energy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
And the winners are…
OEUK wrote that its event was set to celebrate the “outstanding performance from companies, as well as high-performing individuals, for their unique contributions to the sector.”
There were eight categories in total and the winners were as follows:
Apprentice of the year – Dylan Fettes from Ithaca Energy
Early career professional of the year – Amy Connelly from Shell
People and culture – Ocean Installer
Outstanding contribution to energy security – Ocean Winds
Outstanding contribution to energy decarbonisation – Centrica Energy Storage
Innovative supply chain of the year (large enterprise) – SLB
Innovative supply chain of the year (SME) – Aisus
Neighbour of the year – Spirit Energy
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber Peter Hepburn and Natalie Goodman from Spirit Energy being presented with the award for neighbour of the year alongside Bob Drummond from award sponsor D2Zero. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik, Abe Winners of outstanding contribution to energy security award at OEUK awards. L to R: Rob Rinder, Jamie Dempster and Roger McMichael from OceanWinds, with Martin Scargill from award sponsor Centrica Energy Storage.
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber Amie Shewan and Gregor Scott from Ocean Installer being presented with the people and culture award, presented by Louise Doherty from Flotation Energy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber Rob Fox from SLB being presented with the award for innovative supply chain company of the year (large enterprise) with Scott Barr from award sponsor Harbour Energy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
The audience voted on the winner of the neighbour of the year award out of AFBE-UK, CNOOC International, Ithaca Energy, Spirit Energy, and Stork.