OEUK hosts ‘the largest Awards event we’ve had for a decade’

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) held its awards show on Thursday night as CEO David Whitehouse boasted the trade body’s biggest event “for a decade”.

Around 600 people from across the industry gathered to celebrate at the annual celebration of the sector.

The OEUK Awards night was held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen and sponsored by Shell.

Whitehouse commented: “This is the largest awards event we’ve had for a decade with over 40 finalists inspiring us with their achievements.

“These remarkable people, exceptional teams and enterprising companies are making a difference to our everyday lives and their exciting achievements are helping to ensure we can become a world leader in delivering the clean energies of the future.”

The event was hosted by television personality and barrister Rob Rinder, better known as Judge Rinder.

Last year the event welcomed over 450 attendees as television and radio personality Gabby Logan hosted the event.

And the winners are…

OEUK wrote that its event was set to celebrate the “outstanding performance from companies, as well as high-performing individuals, for their unique contributions to the sector.”

There were eight categories in total and the winners were as follows:

Apprentice of the year – Dylan Fettes from Ithaca Energy

Early career professional of the year – Amy Connelly from Shell

People and culture – Ocean Installer

Outstanding contribution to energy security – Ocean Winds

Outstanding contribution to energy decarbonisation – Centrica Energy Storage

Innovative supply chain of the year (large enterprise) – SLB

Innovative supply chain of the year (SME) – Aisus

Neighbour of the year – Spirit Energy

The audience voted on the winner of the neighbour of the year award out of AFBE-UK, CNOOC International, Ithaca Energy, Spirit Energy, and Stork.