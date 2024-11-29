OEUK hosts ‘the largest Awards event we’ve had for a decade’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OEUK hosts ‘the largest Awards event we’ve had for a decade’

By Ryan Duff
29/11/2024, 7:33 am Updated: 29/11/2024, 8:46 am
Award winners on stage
All the winners celebrate at annual Offshore Energies UK Awards. Image: Michal Wachucik/ Abermedia

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) held its awards show on Thursday night as CEO David Whitehouse boasted the trade body’s biggest event “for a decade”.

Around 600 people from across the industry gathered to celebrate at the annual celebration of the sector.

The OEUK Awards night was held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen and sponsored by Shell.


Dylan Fettes from Ithaca Energy being presented with the award for apprentice of the year at the 2024 OEUK Awards in Aberdeen alongside Stephen Marcos Jones from award sponsor OPITO and award host, Rob Rinder. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Whitehouse commented: “This is the largest awards event we’ve had for a decade with over 40 finalists inspiring us with their achievements.

“These remarkable people, exceptional teams and enterprising companies are making a difference to our everyday lives and their exciting achievements are helping to ensure we can become a world leader in delivering the clean energies of the future.”

The event was hosted by television personality and barrister Rob Rinder, better known as Judge Rinder.

Last year the event welcomed over 450 attendees as television and radio personality Gabby Logan hosted the event.


Amy Connelly from Shell UK presented with the award for early career professional of the year by presented by Martin Simmonite, senior vice president for UK operations at Wood. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Picture shows: Rinder, Pauline Innes director of supply chain and decommissioning at sponsor NSTA, Daniel Morris, Hazel Paige and Chris Miles from Centrica Energy Storage being presented with the award for outstanding contribution to energy decarbonisation. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Barry Marshall from AISUS being presented with the innovative supply chain company of the year (SME) award alongside Scott Barr from award sponsor Harbour Energy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

And the winners are…

OEUK wrote that its event was set to celebrate the “outstanding performance from companies, as well as high-performing individuals, for their unique contributions to the sector.”

There were eight categories in total and the winners were as follows:

  • Apprentice of the year – Dylan Fettes from Ithaca Energy
  • Early career professional of the year – Amy Connelly from Shell
  • People and culture – Ocean Installer
  • Outstanding contribution to energy security – Ocean Winds
  • Outstanding contribution to energy decarbonisation – Centrica Energy Storage
  • Innovative supply chain of the year (large enterprise) – SLB
  • Innovative supply chain of the year (SME) – Aisus
  • Neighbour of the year – Spirit Energy

Peter Hepburn and Natalie Goodman from Spirit Energy being presented with the award for neighbour of the year alongside Bob Drummond from award sponsor D2Zero. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
L to R: Rob Rinder, Jamie Dempster and Roger McMichael from OceanWinds, with Martin Scargill from award sponsor Centrica Energy Storage.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Michal Wachucik, Aberdmedia Date; 28/11/2024 © Supplied by Michal Wachucik, Abe
Winners of outstanding contribution to energy security award at OEUK awards. L to R: Rob Rinder, Jamie Dempster and Roger McMichael from OceanWinds, with Martin Scargill from award sponsor Centrica Energy Storage.

Amie Shewan and Gregor Scott from Ocean Installer being presented with the people and culture award, presented by Louise Doherty from Flotation Energy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Rob Fox from SLB being presented with the award for innovative supply chain company of the year (large enterprise) with Scott Barr from award sponsor Harbour Energy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

The audience voted on the winner of the neighbour of the year award out of AFBE-UK, CNOOC International, Ithaca Energy, Spirit Energy, and Stork.

