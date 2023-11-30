OEUK celebrates those ‘driving innovation’ with its 2023 awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events

OEUK celebrates those ‘driving innovation’ with its 2023 awards

By Ryan Duff
30/11/2023, 11:30 pm Updated: 01/12/2023, 12:16 am
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/AberOEUK Awards 2023 winners.
OEUK Awards 2023 winners.

The “brilliant, skilled people” of the energy sector have been honoured at the Offshore Energies UK awards at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The awards, sponsored by Shell U.K. Limited, aim to champion those who have made an extraordinary impact on the industry in the past year.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive, David Whitehouse, said: “Our brilliant, skilled people work tirelessly to produce the energy off the coasts of Britain that powers not just our homes, transport, and industry, but the everyday products we need to live well. ”

The trade body’s awards night welcomed over 450 attendees as television and radio personality Gabby Logan MBE hosted the event.

A total of 31 entrants made it as finalists after a panel considered over 110 nominations from across the sector.

Mr Whitehouse added: “Our members are investing not only in homegrown oil and gas, but also to accelerate our expansion into renewable sources – enacting the change they want to see.

“As these awards show, the expertise of our people is driving innovation in clean energy solutions across the board. This sector is determined to create a sustainable future.

“That’s why it’s been so great tonight to recognise and reward the hard work and talent of our community, especially at a time when our sector is helping to ensure we deliver security of energy supply as well as moving the dial on decarbonisation.”

OEUK Awards 2023 winners

Winners were awarded across eight different categories, ranging from ‘Apprentice of the Year’ to ‘Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security’.

This year’s show introduced the Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation, Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security, and Neighbour of the Year awards.

Attendees also live-voted for the Neighbour of the Year winner – an award which recognises companies exemplifying exceptional corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

The winners of the eight awards up for grabs were:

  • Apprentice of the Year – Nick Taylor, Harbour Energy
  • Early Career Professional of the Year – Sarah Bolson, CNR International (U.K.) LTD
  • Equality, Diversity and Inclusion – Harbour Energy
  • Outstanding Contribution to Decarbonisation – ASCO
  • Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security – Kellas Midstream
  • Supply Chain Company of the Year (Large Enterprise) – Peterson Energy Logistics
  • Supply Chain Company of the Year (Small and medium-sized enterprise) – Imrandd
  • Neighbour of the Year – Global Energy Group
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber OEUK Awards 2023: Early Career Professional of the Year Sarah Bolson, CNR International (U.K.) LTD.
© Supplied by Picture by Michal Wa OEUK Awards 2023 Apprentice of the Year, Nick Taylor, Harbour Energy.
© Supplied by Picture by Michal Wa OEUK Awards 2023 Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Mavis Anagboso, Harbour Energy.
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber OEUK awards 2023 Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security Kellas Midstream - Nathan Morgan.
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber OEUK Awards 2023 Outstanding Contribution to Decarbonisation ASCO - Thuy Tien Le Guen Dang.
© Supplied by Picture by Michal Wa OEUK Awards 2023 Large Enterprise Jaye deighton Peterson Energy Logistics.
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber OEUK Awards 2023: SME Award Innes Auchterlonie - imrandd.
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber OEUK Awards 2023: Neighbour of the year Paul Rushton - global e&c.

Simon Roddy, senior vice president of upstream at Shell UK, said: “These prestigious awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of tonight’s winners and the whole sector.

“All those nominated are an amazing showcase of the talent we have in the North Sea.

“Our shared knowledge and expertise will be crucial as we continue to meet the UK’s energy needs while working to ensure a successful transition to Net Zero.”

OEUK’s boss, David Whitehouse, concluded: “Congratulations to those people and companies who have shown exceptional dedication and talent this year and who will take the offshore energy industry forward into its exciting future.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts