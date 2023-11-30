OEUK celebrates those ‘driving innovation’ with its 2023 awards

The “brilliant, skilled people” of the energy sector have been honoured at the Offshore Energies UK awards at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The awards, sponsored by Shell U.K. Limited, aim to champion those who have made an extraordinary impact on the industry in the past year.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive, David Whitehouse, said: “Our brilliant, skilled people work tirelessly to produce the energy off the coasts of Britain that powers not just our homes, transport, and industry, but the everyday products we need to live well. ”

The trade body’s awards night welcomed over 450 attendees as television and radio personality Gabby Logan MBE hosted the event.

A total of 31 entrants made it as finalists after a panel considered over 110 nominations from across the sector.

Mr Whitehouse added: “Our members are investing not only in homegrown oil and gas, but also to accelerate our expansion into renewable sources – enacting the change they want to see.

“As these awards show, the expertise of our people is driving innovation in clean energy solutions across the board. This sector is determined to create a sustainable future.

“That’s why it’s been so great tonight to recognise and reward the hard work and talent of our community, especially at a time when our sector is helping to ensure we deliver security of energy supply as well as moving the dial on decarbonisation.”

OEUK Awards 2023 winners

Winners were awarded across eight different categories, ranging from ‘Apprentice of the Year’ to ‘Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security’.

This year’s show introduced the Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonisation, Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security, and Neighbour of the Year awards.

Attendees also live-voted for the Neighbour of the Year winner – an award which recognises companies exemplifying exceptional corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

The winners of the eight awards up for grabs were:

Apprentice of the Year – Nick Taylor, Harbour Energy

Early Career Professional of the Year – Sarah Bolson, CNR International (U.K.) LTD

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion – Harbour Energy

Outstanding Contribution to Decarbonisation – ASCO

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security – Kellas Midstream

Supply Chain Company of the Year (Large Enterprise) – Peterson Energy Logistics

Supply Chain Company of the Year (Small and medium-sized enterprise) – Imrandd

Neighbour of the Year – Global Energy Group

Simon Roddy, senior vice president of upstream at Shell UK, said: “These prestigious awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of tonight’s winners and the whole sector.

“All those nominated are an amazing showcase of the talent we have in the North Sea.

“Our shared knowledge and expertise will be crucial as we continue to meet the UK’s energy needs while working to ensure a successful transition to Net Zero.”

OEUK’s boss, David Whitehouse, concluded: “Congratulations to those people and companies who have shown exceptional dedication and talent this year and who will take the offshore energy industry forward into its exciting future.”