Shortlist unveiled: Who will take top prizes at Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA)?

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
13/01/2025, 1:58 pm
Finalists for the 2025 Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) have been officially announced ahead of a glittering ceremony in Aberdeen in March.

Organisers, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen branch, said the 38th incarnation of the annual awards attracted a record number of applicants across all award categories.

The event also added two new categories to cover innovative technologies, growth in companies both large and small, and the significant contributions of individuals within the industry.

Graham Dallas, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards committee, said: “The calibre of entries this year has been truly outstanding.

Selecting just 40 finalists from 135 submissions was an immense challenge, reflecting the exceptional innovation and technical excellence that continues to define our industry.

“Each entry demonstrated remarkable commitment to advancing our sector, and I commend every organization that shared their achievements.”

“The dedication shown by our 35-strong judging panel, alongside the valuable support from our sponsors Bilfinger, has been instrumental in maintaining the prestigious standing of the OAAs. Together, they ensure these awards continue to recognize and celebrate the very best in our industry.”

A white hard hat with a Bilfinger logo

George Rennie, vice president offshore E&M UK with event sponsor Bilfinger added: “I was honoured to be part of the judging panel for the Offshore Achievement Awards, which Bilfinger UK proudly sponsors.

“Hosting the judging session at our Aberdeen office has been a fantastic experience, allowing us to witness first-hand the remarkable talent and innovation within the industry.

I extend my gratitude to all the nominees for their outstanding contributions and dedication and my congratulations to the finalists.”

The 2025 category finalists are:

Emerging technology: BP, Cavitas Energy, Hydrafact Ltd

Field proven technology: Seek Ops, TechnipFMC, Zelim

Collaboration: BP/Weatherford, Score Group, Wood

Sustainability: ASCO, J+S Subsea, TWMA

Skills development: 3t Training Services, Aberdeenshire Council Foundation Apprenticeships, BP, Stats Group

Offshore workplace of choice: Bumi Armada, Harbour – Lomond Platform, Ithaca, Serica – Bruce Platform

Inclusivity champion: Stork; Eilidh Reid, TAQA Well Completions; Weatherford

Industry expert: Mike Smith, BP; Michael Laird, Enermech; Fraser Thomson, Oceaneering; Dr Rachel Gavey, sustain:able; Professor Jon Gluyas, the National Geothermal Centre

Young professional: Nandini Nagra, BP; Dr Callan Noble, Fennex; Stuart Hamilton, Fugro; Hamish Adamson, Harlyn Solutions; Darrell Lines, Integrity HSE; Tanya Gill, PBS; Alex McAuley, TAQA UK

Industry returner/transferer: Gypsy Castillo, Harbour Energy; Shabnum Hanif, IntrospeXion; Mariana Yarnold, PBS; Laura Beaton, Wood

The hotly anticipated significant contribution award will be announced on the evening of the 38th annual awards on Thursday 13th March at the P&J Live, Aberdeen.

For further information on the Offshore Achievement Awards finalists, sponsorship opportunities and how to buy tickets, please visit: www.spe-oaa.org

