Offshore Achievement Awards: See the full list of winners

An error occurred. Please try again.

The great and the good of the energy sector were celebrated at the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards on Thursday night.

Around 400 guests attended the glitzy P&J Live ceremony, celebrating exceptional achievements of companies and individuals in the offshore energy sector.

Industry stalwart Colin Black – a technology leader in his field – was recognised with the Significant Contribution Award.

Having started his career in the sector in the early 1980s, Mr Black was recognised for going “above and beyond his day-to-day role” by organisers SPE Aberdeen, particularly through his raft of volunteer work

The Offshore Achievement Awards highlighted Mr Black’s five years as chair of Nasa in Aberdeen, a key initiative inspiring pupils into STEM subjects with the help of astronauts coming to the Granite City.

Alongside roles at Halliburton, Hunting, and his current UK partner position at TechnologyCatalogue.com, Mr Black spent six years as director of SPE Europe and spent a year as vice chair of Offshore Energy UK’s (OEUK) Efficiency Task Force.

Kenny McAllister, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards hailed his work to the industry over the years, including his voluntary role.

Mr Black’s significant contribution gong was one of 11 categories on the night, alongside “highly commended” certificates, at the awards ceremony hosted by actress Sally Phillips and sponsored by Taqa.

That included two winners in the “Carbon Reduction in Conventional Assets” category, which Mr McAllister said recognises the “standard and calibre of entry” in the nominations.

The winners are:

·EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Geoptic Infrastructure Investigations

· INNOVATOR AWARD

Sentinel Subsea

·INTERNATIONALISATION & DIVERSIFICATION AWARD – SPONSORED BY ENERGY INDUSTRIES COUNCIL (EIC)

Aquaterra Energy

·OUTSTANDING SKILLS DEVELOPMENT AWARD – SPONSORED BY CNOOC INTERNATIONAL

Stork

· ENERGY TRANSITION AWARD, SPONSORED BY WOOD



Peterson Energy Logistics

· CARBON REDUCTION IN CONVENTIONAL ASSETS AWARD (2 awards given in this category)

TWMA

SeekOps

· DIGITAL INNOVATION AWARD, SPONSORED BY EXPRO

AIS Survivex

· DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD

Shell UK Limited and Survitec Group

·EXCEPTIONAL IMPACT COMPANY (SME) AWARD

Onboard Tracker™

·YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD – SPONSORED BY HARBOUR ENERGY

Tristam Horn, DeltaTek Global, an Expro company

· SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION AWARD – SPONSORED BY FRONTIER ENERGY NETWORK

Colin Black

Highly commended certificates were also awarded to:

·INNOVATOR AWARD CATEGORY

DCN Diving (UK) Limited

·ENERGY TRANSITION AWARD CATEGORY, SPONSORED BY WOOD

ASCO

·DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD CATEGORY

AFBE-UK

· YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD CATEGORY, SPONSORED BY HARBOUR ENERGY

o Christopher Venske, Hunting Energy Services Limited (Hunting plc)

o Amy Connelly, Shell UK Limited

Mr McAllister added: “On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards organising committee, I would like to thank all the individuals and companies that took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector.

“It is an important evening to recognise and celebrate the successes of the offshore oil and gas and renewables industries which have once again showcased business growth and accomplishments, outstanding individual achievements, and revolutionary technologies.”

Sandy Hutchison, Legal, Commercial and Business Services Director for TAQA UK said, “We are proud to have supported the Offshore Achievement Awards for over 10 years, and once again it was a fantastic evening celebrating the achievements of the energy industry.”