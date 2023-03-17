Offshore Achievement Awards: See the full list of winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Events

Offshore Achievement Awards: See the full list of winners

Industry stalwart Colin Black took home the "significant contribution" accolade - with judges noting his extensive voluntary work through his career.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
17/03/2023, 12:09 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Rory Raitt/ SPE Aberdeenoffshore achievement awards
Colin Black won the Significant Contribution gong

The great and the good of the energy sector were celebrated at the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards on Thursday night.

Around 400 guests attended the glitzy P&J Live ceremony, celebrating exceptional achievements of companies and individuals in the offshore energy sector.

Industry stalwart Colin Black – a technology leader in his field – was recognised with the Significant Contribution Award.

Having started his career in the sector in the early 1980s, Mr Black was recognised for going “above and beyond his day-to-day role” by organisers SPE Aberdeen, particularly through his raft of volunteer work

The Offshore Achievement Awards highlighted Mr Black’s five years as chair of Nasa in Aberdeen, a key initiative inspiring pupils into STEM subjects with the help of astronauts coming to the Granite City.

Alongside roles at Halliburton, Hunting, and his current UK partner position at TechnologyCatalogue.com, Mr Black spent six years as director of SPE Europe and spent a year as vice chair of Offshore Energy UK’s (OEUK) Efficiency Task Force.

Kenny McAllister, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards hailed his work to the industry over the years, including his voluntary role.

Mr Black’s significant contribution gong was one of 11 categories on the night, alongside “highly commended” certificates, at the awards ceremony hosted by actress Sally Phillips and sponsored by Taqa.

That included two winners in the “Carbon Reduction in Conventional Assets” category, which Mr McAllister said recognises the “standard and calibre of entry” in the nominations.

The winners are:

·EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD   

Geoptic Infrastructure Investigations

 

· INNOVATOR AWARD

Sentinel Subsea

 

·INTERNATIONALISATION & DIVERSIFICATION AWARD – SPONSORED BY ENERGY INDUSTRIES COUNCIL (EIC)

Aquaterra Energy

 

·OUTSTANDING SKILLS DEVELOPMENT AWARD – SPONSORED BY CNOOC INTERNATIONAL

Stork

 

· ENERGY TRANSITION AWARD, SPONSORED BY WOOD     

  
Peterson Energy Logistics

 

· CARBON REDUCTION IN CONVENTIONAL ASSETS AWARD (2 awards given in this category)           

TWMA
SeekOps

 

· DIGITAL INNOVATION AWARD, SPONSORED BY EXPRO

AIS Survivex

 

· DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD     

Shell UK Limited and Survitec Group

 

·EXCEPTIONAL IMPACT COMPANY (SME) AWARD

Onboard Tracker™

 

·YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD – SPONSORED BY HARBOUR ENERGY           

Tristam Horn, DeltaTek Global, an Expro company

 

· SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION AWARD – SPONSORED BY FRONTIER ENERGY NETWORK
Colin Black

 

Highly commended certificates were also awarded to:

·INNOVATOR AWARD CATEGORY

DCN Diving (UK) Limited

 

·ENERGY TRANSITION AWARD CATEGORY, SPONSORED BY WOOD

ASCO

 

·DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD CATEGORY

AFBE-UK

 

· YOUNG PROFESSIONAL AWARD CATEGORY, SPONSORED BY HARBOUR ENERGY

o   Christopher Venske, Hunting Energy Services Limited (Hunting plc)

o   Amy Connelly, Shell UK Limited

 

Mr McAllister added: “On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards organising committee, I would like to thank all the individuals and companies that took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector.

“It is an important evening to recognise and celebrate the successes of the offshore oil and gas and renewables industries which have once again showcased business growth and accomplishments, outstanding individual achievements, and revolutionary technologies.”

Sandy Hutchison, Legal, Commercial and Business Services Director for TAQA UK said, “We are proud to have supported the Offshore Achievement Awards for over 10 years, and once again it was a fantastic evening celebrating the achievements of the energy industry.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts