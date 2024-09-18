Aberdeen’s SPE Offshore Europe 2025 is open for business

Tens of thousands of delegates are expected take part in the 52nd year of the SPE Offshore Europe conference and exhibition in Aberdeen in 2025.

The event returns to Aberdeen next year from from 2-5 September with the theme of “unlocking Europe’s potential in offshore energy”.

Adding to the mix of presentations and panel sessions, the four day event will host for the first time fireside chats that involve young professionals as well as established industry figures.

David Whitehouse, conference chair and chief executive of OEUK is leading a 24-strong industry committee from across the supply chain to develop a “diverse programme to stimulate forward thinking discussions involving sector leaders, politicians, technical experts and influencers from around the globe”, organisers said.

In addition to the speaker programme, SPE OE25 will incorporate exhibition halls themed to address the “pressing issues facing the sector today”, including the Energy Transition Theatre, Offshore Wind Hub, Hydrogen Hub, Future Skills Hub, and Future Opportunities.

The biannual event alternates with Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) in Stavanger, which this year featured a handful of local firms, including food trucks and high end artisanal craft makers, who offered wares from stands outside the main event area. Reed personnel said the firm was “working on it” when asked of SPE OE25 might also be widening participation to similar amenities in Aberdeen.

A spokesman for Offshore Europe confirmed organisers were still considering the options: “It’s one of a number of ideas the event organisers are looking at to enhance the attendee experience,” he said.

© Supplied by DCT / Kenny Elrick

Whitehouse said: “SPE Offshore Europe 2025 is a convening force for everyone shaping our energy future. Here in Aberdeen we will bring together key leaders, superb speakers, trailblazing companies and innovative investors with opinion makers from across Europe and beyond.

“How we can deliver secure, sustainable and affordable energy is a fundamental issue as governments around Europe double down on efforts to decarbonise energy systems. Offshore Europe will explore how we can build on our strengths and work together to achieve these goals.

“Delegates can meet the people who are key to scaling up supply chain capacity, managing oil and gas production and advancing low carbon technologies including offshore wind, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen to transform Europe’s industrial and economic future in a way that leaves no one behind.”

The call for technical papers is now open, inviting contributions from industry experts who wish to share their insights and advancements with the global offshore community. The deadline for abstracts is 28th February 2025.

SPE OE25 is organised by the Offshore Europe Partnership, a joint venture between RX (Reed Exhibitions) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Approximately 30,000 people and 800 exhibitors attended the 50th anniversary edition of SPE Offshore Europe in September 2023.

Registration is now open and speakers and further details of the programme will be announced in the coming months.