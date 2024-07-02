Returning to work when maternity leave is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Returning to work when maternity leave is over

By Lucy Swan, Internal Mental Health First Aider, Munro’s Travel
02/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / Ruslan Galiullinyoung smiling brunette mother in blue shirt working on laptop with her baby at home, working on maternity leave; Shutterstock ID 1709258893; Purchase Order: Keith Findlay; Job: Business desk editorial; 6d85a107-0557-414f-b7ef-d6b208b4527d
Lucy Swan, internal mental health first aider at Munro’s Travel, outlines some of the anxieties which can accompany the return to work after maternity leave and how to limit these feelings.

Returning to work after maternity leave can be a daunting prospect for many mothers.

Whether you are looking forward to resuming your career or dreading leaving your baby, there are some steps you and your employer can take to make the transition easier and less stressful.

At Munro’s we support several working mums making this move and we offer flexible working for all.

Prepare yourself mentally … and emotionally

Whether you are returning to your existing role, taking a step back, or trying something new, going back to work after maternity leave can be a big adjustment, especially if you have experienced postnatal depression or anxiety.

© Supplied by Munro's Travel
Lucy Swan, Internal Mental Health First Aider, Munro’s Travel.

You may feel guilty, anxious, or sad about leaving your baby, or you may feel overwhelmed by the demands of your job. Guilt is probably the biggest factor for most.

Ideally, we should let that guilt go, but it’s there whether it’s guilt around putting your baby into childcare or even feeling guilty because you can’t wait to get back to work!

Seek support from your partner, family, friends, or a professional counsellor if you need it.

Remind yourself of the benefits of working, such as having a sense of purpose, getting your identity back, socialising with colleagues, becoming a role model for your children and earning an income.

Plan ahead

Nurseries can be in high demand, in a lot of cases unborn babies are on nursery waiting lists.

Once you have arranged suitable childcare for your baby whether it be with a family member, childminder, or nursery, discuss your expectations, preferences and any worries you may have with the childcare provider.

Settling in sessions are usually arranged in nurseries where you and your baby can become familiar with the setting.

Communicate with your employer

Talk to your manager or HR department about your return to work plan. Discuss your options for working hours, workload, and flexibility.

You may be able to negotiate a phased return, a part-time schedule, or a work-from-home arrangement. Be clear about your needs and goals and try to find a balance that works for both parties.

At Munro’s, we have several working mums who support one another, job share and build important friendships with.

Take care of yourself

Returning to work after maternity leave can be physically and mentally exhausting. We all know what we need to do to take care of ourselves, get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise, but when you are juggling family and work life it can feel impossible.

Try to carve out some time for yourself every day, even if it’s just a few minutes to relax, meditate, or read a book. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from your partner, family, or friends when you need it.

Delegate some household chores if you can and use shortcuts like home delivery of groceries and bulk food prep for the freezer. Being kind to your future self is key.

New skills

After spending time away from work to care for your baby, you may have gained new or improved skills that will benefit you in your professional life.

For instance, you may have become more efficient at managing your time, more resourceful at solving problems, or more compassionate at understanding others’ needs.

These are valuable qualities that you can bring back to your workplace when you return after maternity leave.

Returning to work after maternity leave can be challenging, but it can also be rewarding and fulfilling. With some planning, communication, and self-care, you can make the transition smoother and less stressful for yourself and your baby.

Munro’s Travel is committed to supporting working mothers and creating a family-friendly work environment. If you are interested in joining our team, please visit our website or contact us for more information.

