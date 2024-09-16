Oil and gas expansion wins planning consent on UK onshore Wressle field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil and gas expansion wins planning consent on UK onshore Wressle field

Concerns have been raised the project may now face court challenges by "emboldened" environmental campaigners.
By Erikka Askeland
16/09/2024, 7:53 am Updated: 16/09/2024, 10:38 am
Operations at the Wressle development in Lincolnshire.
Oil and gas firms have hailed the extension of a controversial site which has won planning approval from the local council.

North Lincolnshire council has approved planning consent for the extension of the Wressle site, near Scunthorpe.

The decision has raised fears that the project will be subject to challenge in the courts.

Environmental campaigners celebrated a win following the Finch ruling by the UK Supreme Court which require oil and gas projects to take account of all pollution expected from production – known as “scope three” – in environmental impact assessments (EIAs).

The case centred on a challenge to a development consent for an onshore oil and gas project in Surrey.

The UK government recently confirmed it won’t challenge judicial reviews brought against development consent for oil and gas projects.

Panmure Liberium analyst Ashley Kelty warned the deal could face legal challenge. He said: “This is great news and makes sense for the UK as it needs more domestic gas . However, we fear that the eco-lobby – emboldened by recent court judgments – will seek to block this through the courts.”

Works will include two wells, construction of gas processing facilities and an underground gas pipeline to connect the field to the local distribution network.

Partners Union Jack Oil (AIM: UJO) and Europa Oil & Gas (AIM: EOG) both confirmed the win in updates to the stock exchange this morning.

Union Jack chairman David Bramhill said the approval means the project will “increase oil production and monetise the associated gas from the field, resulting in zero routine flaring at site”.

He added: “This positive decision represents to Union Jack a significant domestic production growth opportunity at our robust and reliable flagship Wressle project and for the UK provides economic and environmental benefits compared to imports on which the UK is becoming increasingly reliant.

“I look forward to updating the market further as the Wressle partners progress the field development.”

Europa chief executive Will Holland  said: “Domestic production accounts for less than 50% of demand in the UK, yet this provides economic and environmental benefits when compared to imports.

“The UK is increasingly reliant on imports as domestic production continues to decline and I believe that domestic production has a vital role to play in the UK as we progress towards the Net Zero 2050 target. I look forward to updating the market further as the Wressle partners continue to progress the field development.”

The Wressle field is located in onshore licences PEDL180 and PEDL182, situated on the western margin of the Humber Basin, North Lincolnshire.

The site is operated by Egdon Resources (30%) while Union Jack holds a 40% interest and Europa another 30%.

Egdon was acquired by US-based Heyco Energy Group in 2023.

First oil at the site, in an area dubbed the “heart of the East Midlands petroleum province”, was produced in 2021 after several years of planning delay.

