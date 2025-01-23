Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology likes its ‘strong’ 2024 performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology likes its ‘strong’ 2024 performance

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
23/01/2025, 11:49 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyAshtead Technology worker
BRAND NEW: The Ring Saw is compact and lightweight, minimises dredging requirements and reduces footprint and deck space. Supplied by Ashtead Technology.

Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) has reported a “robust” performance in 2024 in an update to the markets.

Shares rose more than 11% in midday trading, after the Aberdeen-headquartered subsea equipment rental provider said it enjoyed a “strong trading end” to the year.

In its statement, the AIM-listed group added that “ongoing market demand and record customer backlogs” meant it was confident that growth will continue in 2025 in line with guidance.

The group has said that its unaudited full-year revenues for 2024 are projected to be around £168million, with full year adjusted EBITA of £65.7m expected to be “ahead of consensus“.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty agreed and said the figures compared “favourably” with the broker’s forecast of £167m and £63m, respectively.

Last year Ashtead completed a £63m acquisition of Seatronics and J2 Subsea, two remotely operated vehicle (ROV) businesses, from Acteon, the private equity-owned engineering services group based in Norwich. Acteon itself was acquired by private equity investors Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners (OEP) from KKR in March.

Kelty said the deal set the company set the company “up well for further growth”.

He added: “Demand from both the oil and gas and wind sectors remains strong, and we see a clear path for further organic growth for AT in near-term and scope for further M&A.”

Ashtead Technology © Ashtead Technology
Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology CEO

Ashtead chief executive, Allan Pirie, added: “We are pleased with our strong full-year financial performance.

“The integration of Seatronics and J2 Subsea is progressing well and provides further positive momentum for growth.

“With one of the largest and most technologically advanced rental fleets in the industry and a continued focus on operational excellence, we remain confident in the group’s ability to generate substantial long-term value for shareholders.”

 

