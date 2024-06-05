Buchan start date pushed back as general election called

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Buchan start date pushed back as general election called

By Ryan Duff
05/06/2024, 8:01 am Updated: 05/06/2024, 8:07 am
The Western Isles FPSO
Aberdeen's NEO Energy recently took a 100% stake in the Western Isles FPSO

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG), a partner in the Buchan project, has confirmed that first oil will now come in 2027 following the call for a UK general election.

Production was originally tipped to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2026 but has now been pushed back to “late 2027.”

Earlier this year Serica completed its farm-in deal on the Buchan project, securing a 30% non-operated interest in the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) from Jersey Oil and Gas.

NEO Energy, operator of Buchan, owns a 50% stake while Jersey accounts for the remaining 20%.

Jersey shared in an update: “Following the announcement of an earlier than expected UK General Election in July 2024, the Buchan joint venture partners have assessed the implications and their plan for progressing the project. ”

The trio are still aiming to have a field development plan approved by the end of 2024 but it said that ” exact timing for achieving this key milestone and enabling project sanction” will be linked to “fiscal clarity from the next government”.

Jersey chief executive, Andrew Benitz, commented: “With a UK General Election now announced, we are hopeful that fiscal clarity will be forthcoming in short order so that the industry can continue to do what it does best, namely investing in major capital projects that deliver vital low carbon homegrown energy and highly skilled jobs.

“In the case of the Buchan field, we have a project that will deliver a meaningful contribution to the energy transition process through our electrification strategy, which helps facilitate investment in cutting-edge floating offshore wind.”

© Supplied by NEO Energy
Visualisation of the Buchan redevelopment involving the Western Isles FPSO.

The work programme required to enable project sanction is said to be making “good progress” as Aberdeen’s NEO Energy continues work on the development.

Following approval of the group’s field development plan and the “fiscal clarity” it hopes to see following the formation of the next UK government, major contract awards and capital commitments will be set for next year.

The Greater Buchan Area covers several oil and gas accumulations around 150km north east of Aberdeen in the outer Moray Firth.

Plans submitted to the North Sea Transition Authority regulator involve the re-development of Buchan based on a new production hub utilising a new floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

The FPSO is currently operating on the UK Western Isles fields and is planned to come-off station in the second half of 2024.

NEO Energy acquired the FPSO on behalf of the Buchan joint venture firms last year.

NEO estimates total capital expenditure forecast for the Buchan redevelopment to be approximately £850-950 million.

