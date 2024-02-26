Serica completes Greater Buchan Area farm-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica completes Greater Buchan Area farm-in

By Mathew Perry
26/02/2024, 7:32 am
© Supplied by Ross Creative CommunWestern Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.
Western Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) has completed its acquisition of a 30% non-operated interest in the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) redevelopment from Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG).

Serica announced its plans to farm-in to the GBA project in November last year, which covers the P2498 and P2170 licences.

The GBA covers several oil and gas accumulations around 150km north east of Aberdeen in the outer Moray Firth.

After completing the deal, Serica joins NEO Energy (50% and operator) and JOG (20%) as partners.

Serica said the transaction provides the company with the option of participating in the re-development of the Buchan field (formally re-named “Buchan Horst”) and other potential projects in the GBA, such as the development of the J2 and Verbier discoveries.

Subject to project sanction and regulatory approval, Serica said the target for first production from Buchan is Q4 2026.

On completion, Serica made a cash payment to JOG of US$7.5 million (£5.9m).

The remainder of the potential consideration is in the form of a Buchan development cost carry and contingent amounts.

Serica chief executive Mitch Flegg said: “We are pleased to have completed this transaction which creates the possibility of adding a third production hub to Serica’s North Sea portfolio.

© Supplied by NEO Energy
Visualisation of the Buchan Horst redevelopment involving the Western Isles FPSO.

“As a potential domestic source of oil and gas with a low level of production emissions, a provider of quality jobs for UK workers and a generator of much needed future tax revenues, Buchan is the sort of project the UK needs as part of the energy transition.”

Western Isles FPSO

Plans submitted to the North Sea Transition Authority regulator involve the re-development of Buchan based on a new production hub utilising a new floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

The FPSO is currently operating on the UK Western Isles fields and is planned to come-off station in the second half of 2024.

NEO Energy acquired the FPSO on behalf of the Buchan joint venture firms last week on November 17.

NEO estimates total capital expenditure forecast for the Buchan redevelopment to be approximately £850-950 million.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts