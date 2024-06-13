Reabold hails “excellent economics” of gas field plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Reabold hails “excellent economics” of gas field plan

By Erikka Askeland
13/06/2024, 8:02 am Updated: 13/06/2024, 8:05 am
© ReaboldSachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at West Newton
Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Reabold Resources (LON: RBD) has hailed the “excellent economics” of a new plan and a regulatory green light for its onshore gas project at West Newton near Hull.

The North Sea firm revealed some of top lines in a report on its West Newton Project conducted by independent energy consultants CNG Services.

It said the West Newton Gas Export Feasibility Study found a low cost well and export plan costing around £12million could “accelerate” cash flow.

Plan for early production

Bringing on production via an initial single well development connected to the UK gas network, the National Transmission System, via a 2 mile pipeline, Reabold could then develop the full field conceptual development plan fuelled by a steady income stream.

The firm added that while the plan for early gas production “demonstrates highly attractive standalone economics”, the full field conceptual development plan will still likely cost its backers around  £140m, net to Reabold.

Reabold owns a 56% stake in licence PEDL 183 which contains the West Newton Project and the wider West Newton project area.

In addition, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has approved a revised work programme for PEDL 183 onshore UK.

The new minimum required work programme approval gives the firm a time scale for re-entering and recompleting sidetracks into currently suspended wells by end of June 2026, and a new field devekopment plan before the end of June 2027.

© Supplied by Reabold Resources
Sachin Oza, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.

Co-CEO or Reabold said: “The CNG Feasibility Study highlights the opportunity to unlock significant near-term value from the West Newton project through the early production plan.

“The study confirms that the early production plan is both technically robust and economically attractive with a low capex requirement.

“This phased development plan allows gas production to be brought to market within months of drilling, generating significant early cash flow whilst we progress the full field development plan.

“With the industry currently suffering from a lack of available development capital, the ability to achieve early production with limited capex is strategically extremely valuable.

“With the necessary approval from the NSTA for the revised work programme for PEDL 183 secured, Reabold can continue to progress this important UK gas project in the most optimal manner.”

