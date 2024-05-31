Reabold blames “political instability” for West Newton delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold blames “political instability” for West Newton delays

By Michael Behr
31/05/2024, 8:00 am
© ReaboldReabold oust board
Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Reabold Resources has blamed “political instability in the UK” for delays at its West Newton gas development.

In a statement accompanying the group’s full-year financial results for 2023, Reabold Resources chairman Jeremy Edelman said that site operator Rathlin had struggled to secure funding for its share of PEDL183 onshore licence at West Newton in the UK.

“At West Newton, we were pleased to receive approval permits from the Environment Agency, a key step forward in enabling further licence activity,” Edelman said.

“We were however disappointed with the delay in drilling of the first development well, which had been targeted for the second half of 2023.

“Rathlin, the site operator, was unable to resolve funding for its own share in 2023, which we believe is a consequence of the fiscal and political instability in the UK.”

He added that Reabold has more than sufficient funding for its own share of the planned drilling programme, holding £8.2 million of cash and a strong balance sheet as of 30 April 2024.

“And having confirmed a materially lower phased capital expenditure plan for a single well development and early cash flow from production, ahead of the full field development longer-term, we now look forward to an enhanced level of interest and the resolution of Rathlin’s funding situation in 2024 through a potential farm-out arrangement or other sources of capital,” he added.

“As a board, we remain confident in the prospects for West Newton and are fully focused on realising the asset’s significant value potential for shareholders.”

Recommended for you

Tags