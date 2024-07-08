BP sets sail for fully-autonomous North Sea inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP sets sail for fully-autonomous North Sea inspection

Ocean robotics operated remotely are enabling more people to stay safely onshore.
By Erikka Askeland
08/07/2024, 11:59 am
© Supplied by BPOcean Infinity Armada 7802 survey vessel
Ocean Infinity's Armada 7802 is a steel hulled robotic vessel which is operated remotely from Southampton.

Energy major BP has hailed a landmark survey of its decommissioned Miller field controlled 600 miles away in Southampton.

BP’s digital science team worked with marine robotics company Ocean Infinity to deploy remotely operated vehicles to inspect pipeline in the field, located around 150 miles north-east of Aberdeen. The Miller field ceased production in 2007, with all wells plugged and abandoned the following year.

The topsides and jacket were removed for recycling and disposal as part of a campaign during 2017 and 2018. At the time BP said over 40,000 tonnes of equipment would be transported to Norway for onshore demolition and recycling.

Spirit Energy is seeking contractors to plan and execute a 62-well decommissioning campaign, according to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database.

The successful survey marked a major step towards fully autonomous marine inspections that will help remove risk, reduce carbon emissions and lower costs.

Working together since 2020, the team completed the survey using a semi-autonomous inspection vessel which had a crew of just 16 instead of the usual 70-plus.

The operation also remotely monitored marine mammal activity and collected valuable data on the state of assets.

Elinor Doubell, senior principal, digital science: “This landmark demonstration proved the concept of lean-crewed offshore inspection and is the first step toward a completely transformed way of working more safely at sea using remotely operated technology. Huge congratulations on a fantastic cross-BP collaborative effort.”

Ocean Infinity said its in-house software team has been developing a system called the  dynamic payload controller (DPC) that enables remote operations from conventional systems over the past few years.

The DPC integrates launch and recovery systems, underwater vehicles – in this instance a Saab leopard ROV – and other elements of the ship to safely operate over satellite communications.

Perfect opportunity

Ocean Infinity has been commissioning the DPC’s system on Armada 7802, a steel hulled robotic vessel via satellite since November last year and has been accruing over 400 over-the-horizon dives remotely in Norway from Southampton.

The firm, which was founded in 2016, said the Miller project was the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the new lean-crewed operation.

Ocean Infinity operations centre in Southampton © Supplied by BP
Ocean Infinity has operations centres in Southampton and Austin, Texas.

“The objective was to carry out three of the five inspection categories; pipeline, risers and a jacket hardware inspection using fast digital imaging,” said a spokesperson for the firm.

Traditionally, this operation would have been conducted from a vessel with 70 crew onboard with offshore operators sitting in a controlled survey shack on the ship.

The spokesperson added: “Now we have a smaller, smarter vessel that holds 16 crew whilst our ROV pilot, co-pilot, and supervisor are based onshore in one of our bridge stations.

“The ROV team used a mission plan from our survey team in Gothenburg that was imported into the DPC. With this, the ROV was deployed and conducted the survey with only a handful of button clicks.

“This has been a fantastic milestone for Ocean Infinity not only conducting remote operations safely and efficiently but also producing high-quality data.”

