Oil & Gas

Interocean targets growth as it opens new Aberdeen base

By Ryan Duff
05/07/2024, 3:56 pm
© Supplied by InteroceanInterocean's Aberdeen base
Graeme Nisbet, Director and Head of Agency at FG Burnett, and Alex Clark, CCO at Interocean Marine Services. City South Business Park.

Interocean Marine Services has opened a new base in Aberdeen as the firm targets a 20% growth in headcount.

The new facility in the north-east will serve as a warehouse and workshop and is located in Aberdeen’s City South Business Park.

The Aberdeen base will act as an operational base for 45 of Interocean’s commercial, operational, finance, and support personnel.

Currently, Interocean has 51 employees across the UK with facilities in Britain, Canada and the UAE.

Interocean CCO, Alex Clark, commented: “Over the last year we have committed to significant investment in our technology and infrastructure to ensure we continue to deliver leading services across the energy and maritime industries.

“In line with our company values, it was important for our new Aberdeen facility to meet the highest quality standards, with a particular focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, so we are delighted to have worked with Dandara and FG Burnett to ensure these requirements were met.”

Developed by Dandara, the City South business park occupies 40 acres of land in the Granite City.

Late last year Interocean opened a new head office in the heart of Glasgow as well.

Graeme Nisbet, director and head of agency at FG Burnett added: “Understanding Interocean’s brief was paramount to secure not just an excellent commercial deal but marry its operation with suitable premises.

“Although there were a few options available across Aberdeen, most required a compromise and I believe that what City South offers as a whole provides an excellent platform for Interocean’s growth profile.”

Dandara described the Portlethen space as “one of the most sought-after business parks in the Aberdeen area.”

Head of sales for Dandara, Claire Bathgate, said: “With offices and business units available, relocating to Portlethen offers the flexibility of expanding your business whilst still being centrally located, as City South sits just five miles south of Aberdeen city centre and less than a minute from the AWPR”

This announcement follows Interocean’s successful drone demonstration on the VALARIS Viking jack-up rig.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business tested its Flyability Elios 3 UT drone as it carried out readings at a rate 10 times faster than the industry standard.

At the time Interocean told Energy Voice: “We expect that the Elios 3 UT will reduce confined space class inspections by up to 60% and reduce confined space entry by up to 80%.”

