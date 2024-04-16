Interocean launches ultra-fast inspection drone

Specialist provider of offshore support services, Interocean Marine Services has carried out an ultra-fast integrity inspection on the Valaris Viking jack-up rig.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business tested its Flyability Elios 3 UT drone as it carried out readings at a rate 10 times faster than the industry standard.

Interocean told Energy Voice: “We expect that the Elios 3 UT will reduce confined space class inspections by up to 60% and reduce confined space entry by up to 80%.”

The firm has said that the test on the Valaris rig was an opportunity to showcase its product and take questions from the attendees.

The showcase demonstrated the elimination of risks associated with working-at-height and confined space entry in real-time, Interocean claimed.

Alex Reid, Chief Operations Officer at Interocean, explained: “We are always striving to continue advancing the services we provide.”

“Introducing the Elios 3 UT drone to market is a significant milestone for Interocean and NDT inspection as a whole.

“On a personal level, having worked for Valaris for more than a decade as OIM, I have seen their commitment to efficiency and safety first-hand, so I was immensely proud to deliver this innovative demonstration to its team as COO for Interocean.”

Now part of Interocean’s unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV) fleet, the Elios 3 drone offers “a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective solution” by cutting down on the use of rope access and scaffolding.

Inga Khchoyan, Area Sales Manager at Flyability, added: “Our team is delighted to have successfully completed this demonstration of our game-changing technology so soon after its launch at our User Conference in March.

“Delivering precise location-tagged measurements in confined spaces, the probe arm of the Elios 3 UT is the smartest ever built on a drone.

“Backed by several years of research and development, the Elios 3 UT is the latest advancement in our suite of technologies.”