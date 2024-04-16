Interocean launches ultra-fast inspection drone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Interocean launches ultra-fast inspection drone

By Ryan Duff
16/04/2024, 3:15 pm
© Supplied by InteroceanInterocean NDT Inspector / UAV Pilot, Alex Wilson, demonstrating the Elios 3 UT drone.
Interocean NDT Inspector / UAV Pilot, Alex Wilson, demonstrating the Elios 3 UT drone.

Specialist provider of offshore support services, Interocean Marine Services has carried out an ultra-fast integrity inspection on the Valaris Viking jack-up rig.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business tested its Flyability Elios 3 UT drone as it carried out readings at a rate 10 times faster than the industry standard.

Interocean told Energy Voice: “We expect that the Elios 3 UT will reduce confined space class inspections by up to 60% and reduce confined space entry by up to 80%.”

The firm has said that the test on the Valaris rig was an opportunity to showcase its product and take questions from the attendees.

The showcase demonstrated the elimination of risks associated with working-at-height and confined space entry in real-time, Interocean claimed.

Alex Reid, Chief Operations Officer at Interocean, explained: “We are always striving to continue advancing the services we provide.”

“Introducing the Elios 3 UT drone to market is a significant milestone for Interocean and NDT inspection as a whole.

“On a personal level, having worked for Valaris for more than a decade as OIM, I have seen their commitment to efficiency and safety first-hand, so I was immensely proud to deliver this innovative demonstration to its team as COO for Interocean.”

Now part of Interocean’s unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV) fleet, the Elios 3 drone offers “a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective solution” by cutting down on the use of rope access and scaffolding.

Inga Khchoyan, Area Sales Manager at Flyability, added: “Our team is delighted to have successfully completed this demonstration of our game-changing technology so soon after its launch at our User Conference in March.

“Delivering precise location-tagged measurements in confined spaces, the probe arm of the Elios 3 UT is the smartest ever built on a drone.

“Backed by several years of research and development, the Elios 3 UT is the latest advancement in our suite of technologies.”

Tags