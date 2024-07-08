Deltic accepts one of two new licences as it plans Blackadder farm out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Deltic accepts one of two new licences as it plans Blackadder farm out

By Ryan Duff
08/07/2024, 7:35 am Updated: 08/07/2024, 7:36 am
© Deltic EnergyDeltic 3d survey
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells

Deltic Energy (AIM:DELT) said it is “in preparation for farm out” of its stake in Blackadder, as it shared news of new licences in UK waters.

The Pharos-Blackadder discovery is located next to infrastructure at the West Sole field, as is its freshly obtained P2672 licence which covers blocks 47/5e, 47/10c and 48/6c.

Deltic had been provisionally awarded two licences from the UK’s 33rd licencing round, however, it has only accepted one.

Graham Swindells, chief executive of Deltic, commented: “The Blackadder project has many analogous attributes to the Selene prospect, where the reworking of legacy datasets has unearthed a potential missed pay opportunity of material scale.

“Blackadder’s location, in close proximity to existing infrastructure that requires new third party gas to defer decommissioning, should enhance its value in a mature basin where new licences are likely to become increasingly scarce.

“Over the coming year we will progress our work on the legacy data in preparation for farm out, in anticipation of drilling an appraisal well on Blackadder in due course.”

Earlier this year will withdraw from the licence covering the Pensacola discovery. At the time the business pointed to ongoing political uncertainty around the UK election as the reason for its decision.

At the time of this announcement, Mr Swindells said his firm would be focussing on its Selene, Syros and Blackadder projects.

Pharos and Blackadder

Today the company shared: “Deltic’s preliminary evaluation, completed as part of the application process, has resulted in an updated understanding of the structural setting, which suggests that the Pharos discovery and the Blackadder prospect are in fact a single Leman Sandstone structure.”

An updated structural reading at the site has shown the 47/05d-6 well intersected the Blackadder structure in a downdip location.

Deltic has said that its initial 3 year Phase A work programme commitments for the licence will concentrate on repurposing “legacy 3D seismic data” to refine the structural model and enhance structural imaging.

Previously, Deltic has said the Blackadder project was a “better option with respect to attracting a partner and supporting future drilling activity in the current fiscal and political environment”.

Concerns over future of oil and gas in the UK

Now that the UK has decided that the Labour Party will for the next UK government it is to be seen if stability will return to the market.

Previously, Labour has said its government will not issue exploration licences for “new fields”, but the party said it will manage North Sea production “in a way that does not jeopardise jobs”.

However, senior analyst at Wood Mac, James Reid, recently told Energy Voice: “Previously, they went down the route of no further exploration drilling and now they’re saying, we will allow you to drill on existing licenses.”

Another cause for concern among UK oil and gas operators is Labour’s proposed changes to the ever-controversial energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax.

Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock © Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo.

Labour is committed to raising the rate of the EPL to bring the headline rate of tax paid by UK firms to 78% while “closing loopholes” in the existing policy.

Reid also raised concern over the lack of clarity over what the Labour government may consider a loophole.

“They haven’t been 100% clear on what they are, but it sounds more and more like they’re talking about the investment allowance under the EPL.

“The worst case scenario that the industry is very worried about is the removal of the capital allowances as well.

“For a pre- production project, losing those capital allowances would significantly harm the economics of these projects.”

However, Mr Reid is not convinced that the industry will see changes until Labour’s first budget, meaning oil firms might have to wait with bated breath.

Recommended for you

Tags