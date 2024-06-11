Deltic Energy withdraws from Pensacola due to election uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Deltic Energy withdraws from Pensacola due to election uncertainty

By Mathew Perry
11/06/2024, 9:30 am Updated: 11/06/2024, 9:44 am
© Supplied by NobleThe Noble Resilient jackup rig drilled the Pensacola find.
The Noble Resilient jackup rig drilled the Pensacola find.

Deltic Energy (AIM:DELT) will withdraw from the licence covering the Pensacola discovery due to ongoing political uncertainty around the UK election.

The North Sea operator last week warned it had until Wednesday June 12 to find a farm-out partner for the Pensacola licence.

Drilling and assessment at Pensacola recently confirmed it as the largest discovery in the southern North Sea in a decade as 72.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in a gas and oil case.

Earlier this year, analyst firm RPS Energy valued Deltic Energy’s 30% stake in the Shell-operated Pensacola discovery at $200m.

But today Deltic said despite an “exhaustive process” it was unable to secure a farm-out or alternative funding solution to allow the company to continue with respect to the Pensacola appraisal well.

Deltic blamed “ongoing fiscal volatility and negative political rhetoric” in the lead-up to the UK general election on July 4.

In a stock market update, Deltic Energy chief executive Graham Swindells expressed his disappointment over the decision.

“Recent history in relation to large scale discoveries such as Cambo and Rosebank has demonstrated the difficulties associated with progressing major offshore developments on the UKCS as damaging political rhetoric and fiscal instability continue to undermine the sector,” Mr Swindells said.

shell deltic © Supplied by Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

“Although we have been unable to secure Deltic’s future involvement in the Pensacola project, it does not detract from the achievements of the team in identifying the opportunity, attracting a partner like Shell and raising the necessary capital to drill the initial discovery well.”

Mr Swindells said despite the disappointment of withdrawing from Pensacola, Deltic will now turn its attention to its Selene, Syros and Blackadder projects.

“We believe these can be brought onstream more quickly, help maintain the viability of existing infrastructure and defer decommissioning of key production hubs which continue to generate interest despite the general malaise affecting the UK E&P industry,” he said.

UK general election

Other North Sea operators are also feeling the impact of political uncertainty surrounding the UK general election, with the leading Labour party promising to introduce a “proper windfall tax“.

The North Sea oil and gas sector has emerged as a key political battleground, amid warnings the next government has 100 days to save 100,000 jobs in the industry.

Deltic Energy is not the only North Sea operator to face uncertainty surrounding its North Sea projects, with Jersey Oil and Gas pushing back the start date of its Buchan project.

Viaro, Hartshead Resources, TotalEnergies and Ping Petroleum have also been tipped to slow progress on UK projects due to political uncertainty.

Selene, Syros and Blackadder

Elsewhere, Deltic said it continues to make “very good progress” on its Selene exploration well, which remains on track to commence drilling operations in the first half of July.

Deltic retains a 25% working interest in the licence following a farm-out to Dana Petroleum earlier this year.

Deltic said the successful farm-out of Selene demonstrates “significant appetite remains for certain types of exploration assets” within the Southern North Sea.

Unlike Pensacola, Deltic said the Selene prospect is a simple Leman Sandstone structure in an “established, well understood play” located close to existing infrastructure.

Deltic also said it is in the process of bringing the farm-out of its 100% working interest in the Syros prospect to a close.

Meanwhile, Deltic said due to interest in the Selene prospect the company will focus its efforts on the licences it received in the 33rd licensing round third tranche.

Containing the Pharos-Blackadder discovery located next to infrastructure at the West Sole field, Deltic said licence is considered to be a “better option with respect to attracting a partner and supporting future drilling activity in the current fiscal and political environment”.

“Our approach to acceptance of 33rd Licensing Round awards is part of a conscious transition by the Company away from large scale, greenfield exploration projects like Pensacola and towards those infrastructure-led opportunities which are lower risk and have an accelerated cycle time from identification to first gas,” Deltic said.

 

