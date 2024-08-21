Greater Laggan Area wins life extension with new oil and gas licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Greater Laggan Area wins life extension with new oil and gas licences

Kistos said the licensing would "extend the life of existing infrastructure and maximise economic output".
By Erikka Askeland
21/08/2024, 8:04 am Updated: 21/08/2024, 9:13 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesshetland gas plant
The four producing fields of the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) – Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet and Edradour – are tied back to the Shetland Gas Plant (SGP)

Output from the Greater Laggan Area West of Shetland is expected to be “maximised” following the award of licences on new blocks.

Independent North Sea operator Kistos Holdings (AIM:KIST) confirmed its joint venture in the region has been been offered seven new blocks, or part blocks, in the Greater Laggan Area, West of Shetland.

The AIM-listed firm holds a 33.3% interest in the acreage along with French energy giant, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE), which is currently the operator.

However, Kistos is set to have a new partner in the fields after TotalEnergies sold its oil and gas fields West of Shetland, along with the Shetland Gas Plant, to the Prax Group.

Prax was founded in 1999 by Sanjeev and Arani Kumar  Kumar Soosaipillai and also bought Hurricane Energy, operator of the Lancaster oilfield west of Shetland, in a £250million deal last year.

RockRose Energy SSe
The Greater Laggan Area.

The blocks were awarded as part of the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round.

The full list of blocks include 206/2a, 214/27, 214/28a, 214/29a, 214/22a, 214/23a and 214/24a.

The GLA consists of four producing subsea fields – Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet
and Edradour – that are tied back to the Shetland Gas Plant (SGP).

In a stock market announcement, Kistos said the blocks were applied for during the 33rd Offshore licencing round, with submissions made in January 2023.

TotalEnergies has agreed to sell a 20% stake in a package of West of Shetland assets to Kistos Energy, headed up by former RockRose Energy CEO, in a deal worth more than $165 million.

Andrew Austin
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

The firm said the awarded licenses were were “previously held by the GLA JV” prior to Kistos’ acquisition in 2022.

The statement said the award would “extend the life of existing infrastructure and maximise economic output”.

“The award of these blocks, which include the previously identified Ballechin exploration prospect, supports the JV partners’ efforts to identify opportunities to extend the life of existing infrastructure and maximise economic output.

“The work programme includes studies on a seismic dataset that is already owned by the JV partners.”

Panmure Liberium analyst Ashley Kelty noted the Ballechin prospect is estimated to offer more than 100mmboe of prospective resource.

He added: “While it remains too early to determine what prospects may be drilled and the timing thereof, we believe the new licenses could offer significant longer-term potential for Kistos.”

