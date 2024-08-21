Altrad bids for Norwegian oil and gas services firm Beerenberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Altrad bids for Norwegian oil and gas services firm Beerenberg

Altrad was founded in 1985 by billionaire "king of scaffolding" Mohed Altrad.
By Erikka Askeland
21/08/2024, 8:44 am
stork altrad
Earlier this year, Altrad also bought Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Stork.

French industrial giant Altrad has made an offer a deal to snap up Norway’s Beerenberg (OSLO:BBERG) AS.

Earlier this year, Altrad bought Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Stork. This was in addition to Sparrows, another north-east firm, in 2022, as well as Crawley-based DoosanBabcock.

Altrad said it made an “unregulated voluntary cash offer” of NOK 41.5 per share for Beerenberg in a deal which is “likely to conclude towards the end of 2024” – subject to the regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

It comes less than a year after Beerenberg listed on the Oslo Børs with a NOK 442 million market cap and an opening share price of NOK 18.

Altrad said the deal marks “another exciting milestone in Altrad’s development, whereby it invests in businesses that share its excitement, vision and values and a desire to add enhanced value to its clients”.

Altrad Group’s co-CEO  Ran Oren said: “We have admired Beerenberg from a distance for many years and have been impressed by the achievements of the management team and their talented people.

“Our objective is to add to this success by adding investment, skilled people, innovative products, and a broader range of services to support their clients’ ambitions.”

Beerenberg brings 2,350 people into the Altrad Group.

Beerenberg chairman Geir Magne Aarstad said: “Since we listed Beerenberg less than a year ago, the company has delivered strong performance and value creation to its shareholders.

“The company has now received an offer from Altrad to consolidate, enabling the company to develop in a global group. The offer price of NOK 41.5 per share represents more than a doubling of the value since the IPO.”

Arild Apelthun, CEO of Beerenberg added: “Altrad is a leading global player in the industrial services sector, principally in the SIPM (scaffolding, insulation, painting, mechanical) activities, and Altrad and Beerenberg will together create a global platform with a strong competitive edge to meet the requirements of Beerenberg’s clients.

“Altrad will provide further resources and expertise to support a positive future
development for Beerenberg and its employees. If completed, the offer will
enable Beerenberg to continue to growth and develop its business as a private
company.”

Altrad was founded in 1985 by billionaire “king of scaffolding” Mohed Altrad, who indirectly owns 97% of Altrad.

Over the past few years Altrad has made 14 acquisitions adding €2bn in sales and some 20,000 employees.

