Breaking: Altrad to buy Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Stork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: Altrad to buy Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Stork

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
17/04/2024, 8:14 am Updated: 17/04/2024, 10:48 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
stork altrad
The deal will see 1,800 Stork workers join Altrad.

Altrad, the French industrial giant, has announced it is acquiring Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Stork.

The deal will see 1,800 workers move into the Altrad Group, 85% of which are based in north-east Scotland.

It expected to close in the third quarter of this year subject to approvals.

Stork is an operations and maintenance firm with workers servicing offshore North Sea oil and gas assets, booking revenues of £209m during 2023.

The move comes hot on the heels of Altrad acquiring Sparrows, another north-east firm, announced in 2022, which saw 2,000 people move into the group.

It also comes after Fluor, the US-based owners of stork, has mooted sales plans, saying in January 2021 that it hoped to make a sale within the following 12-18 months.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

This deal is separate to an agreement struck in 2023 for by Bilfinger to acquire other segments of the Stork business.

 

Altrad Sabic

Altrad said it does not envisage any redundancies, and is actively recruiting more staff.

The senior leadership team is also being retained.

Altrad’s CEO for the UK, Ireland, Nordics & Poland,  John Walsh, said; “We are delighted to welcome Stork UK into the Altrad family. The acquisition represents a wonderful opportunity to extend our portfolio of services in the United Kingdom offshore sector, whilst enhancing the outcomes we deliver for our clients.”

Aside Aberdeen, Stork has bases across the UK including Teesside and Falkirk.

Steve Hunt, regional Director of Stork UK added; “We are extremely pleased to be joining Altrad and are confident our business will be well positioned to grow and develop at pace under the new ownership structure.

“We believe our collective capabilities and shared vision and values will be attractive to our clients, our people, and the communities within which we work.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags