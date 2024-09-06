Singapore’s MR Group commits six-figure investment in Aberdeenshire offshore drilling training

Rig inspection firm MR Group has invested in a purpose-built training facility and office space in Westhill, Aberdeenshire as it expands internationally.

ModuSpec and energy sector training provider Well Academy, both part of MR Group, will open doors on its training facility to support the North Sea’s drilling sector will on Arnhall business park next month following the investment of a six-figure sum.

The facility will feature a drilling simulator that will allow engineers to practice complex, real-life operations in a safe and controlled environment, as well as classroom space. The group expects to deliver training for 500 people over the next 12 months

Well Academy, which also delivers its UK courses from a base in Montrose, will expand market coverage in the north-east with the training facility in Westhill. ModuSpec’s Europe, Africa & Middle East operational team will move into new office space above the facility.

Well Academy currently has three dedicated training facilities in Houston, Texas; Perth, Australia; and Apeldoorn, Netherlands as well as associate centres around the world. It has delivered certified courses approved by the International Well Control Forum (IWCF) and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) for almost 30 years. The ModuSpec rig inspection workshop will also be re-launched later this year along with other rig equipment courses.

ModuSpec was reacquired by its original founder, Leo Nagtegaal, chairman of MR Group, from Vysus Group in March this year.

Leo Nagtegaal, chairman of MR Group.Nagtegaal had founded ModuSpec more than 38 years ago and stood down in 2011 after the firm was bought by LR three years prior.

Since the acquisition, ModuSpec has continued to expand internationally, with the Aberdeen-based team securing recent contracts worth more than £750,000 for its rig inspection services in the North Africa and Middle East region, including Egypt, Oman, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, the firm said.

Chief executive Duco De Haan, said the move reflected the company’s commitment to Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland.

He said: “Aberdeen has long been of strategic importance to ModuSpec – indeed our first client was based in Aberdeen back in 1986.

“ModuSpec and our Well Academy have built a global reputation for excellence in delivering certified training. Now, to combine that offering under one roof in a purpose-built facility will elevate our clients’ experience and ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering world-leading well and rig training.

“With ModuSpec now part of our group once again, we can offer our clients end-to-end support throughout the lifecycle of their drilling operations. The new office and training facility in Aberdeen is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to support our North Sea client base and to enable them to safely enhance their operations.”

Mark Watson, ModuSpec operations director, added: “In addition to targeting continued success for our rig intake and inspection and training offerings, our growth strategy is underpinned by demand for our real-time monitoring (RTM) expertise in the offshore rig market within the UK, Norway, West Africa and the Mediterranean.”

MR Group has seven offices across five countries and has a team of more than 300 people globally.