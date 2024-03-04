Aberdeen-headquartered ModuSpec sold back to original founder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-headquartered ModuSpec sold back to original founder

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/03/2024, 7:34 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by MR Groupmoduspec
Leo Nagtegaal, chairman of MR Group.

Aberdeen-headquartered rig inspection firm ModuSpec has been sold to the man who founded the firm back in 1986.

Current owners Vysus Group has sold ModuSpec to Singapore-based MR Group, which is headed up by chairman Leo Nagtegaal.

Mr Nagtegaal founded ModuSpec more than 38 years ago and stood down in 2011 after the firm was bought by LR three years prior.

MR (ModuResources) Group, a rig inspection specialist, said the deal will see the full ModuSpec team transition over, adding that the acquisition is “integral” to its growth plans.

© Supplied by Vysus Group
ModuSpec.

With ModuSpec under its wing, MR Group said it will broaden its roster of expertise and specialists and enable further development.

Leo Nagtegaal said: “Having founded ModuSpec more than 38 years ago, I am extremely excited about bringing ModuSpec into the MR Group. ModuSpec and WEST Engineering merged in 2012. Today, they operate as one unit, offering the combined expertise of two leading organisations.

“By means of this acquisition, the in-house knowledge, expertise and data compiled over the course of more than three decades of business are merged with our Deepwater Subsea Division, bringing together the global experts in BOP compliance, reliability and RTM.

“I am very proud of MR Group becoming the only true ‘one stop shop’ provider of global expertise in Rig Inspection and BOP services for the upstream industry”.

ModuSpec story

ModuSpec first introduced the concept of rig inspection to the market in 1986.

It now has a global network of offices and representatives in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific.

1986: ModuSpec was formed

2008: Joined Lloyd’s Register

2012: Integrated WEST Engineering Services

2020: Joined Vysus Group

2024: Joined MR Group

Vysus Group is the current iteration of LR Energy following a restructuring in 2020 which saw the business acquired by venture capital firm Inspirit Capital.

The company, which has been divesting parts of its business such as Senergy Wells, said the transaction completes its restructuring plans, with Vysus focusing on growing its consulting and technical delivery services for the energy and industrial sectors.

David Clark, CEO of Vysus Group, said: “The ModuSpec business has been extremely successful since first introducing the concept of rig inspection to the market in 1986 and is well-known and respected in the industry. Under Vysus ownership, the business has continued to grow and expand its offering and this transfer of ownership is a positive reflection of the reputation of the business has established and the high calibre of expertise within the team.

vysus elemental energies
Vysus Group’s David Clark

“By joining an organisation fully focused on the upstream rig inspection market, we believe the ModuSpec business will thrive, and we wish everyone at MR Group and our former colleagues all the very best for the future. For Vysus, this completes our restructure, and we will now continue with our longer-term strategy to grow our technical consulting business, supporting our global customer base in the wider energy, renewables, transition, power and complex infrastructure industries.”

 

