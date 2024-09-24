Aberdeen’s MDL wins ultra-deep water SURF deal in Brazil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s MDL wins ultra-deep water SURF deal in Brazil

By Erikka Askeland
24/09/2024, 7:55 am
© Supplied by Maritime DevelopmentMaritime Developments operating in Brazil
MDL has won a dynamic riser assembly scope on the in the Libra (Mero) block on Brazil's Santos Basin.

Flex-lay specialist Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has celebrated a new contract win as it attends the Rio Oil and Gas show, now called ROG.e.

The Aberdeen and Peterhead based MDL has won a dynamic riser assembly scope with Danish shipping giant Maersk’s supply service Brazil division, on the in the Libra (Mero) block in the Santos Basin.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. It comes as MDL celebrates 25 years of business and the opening of a new £6million headquarters in Aberdeen’s south side.

MDL, which derives over 90% of its revenues in international markets, said the “challenging” will enable connection to a grid of permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) sensors over wells of Mero 1 and Mero 2 projects in the basin’s ultra-deep waters.

Maritime Developments' headquarters in Aberdeen. © Supplied by Maritime Developmens
Maritime Developments’ headquarters in Aberdeen.

The Mero field is operated by the Libra Consortium, led by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) (3.5%) as the Brazilian Government’s representative in the non-contracted area

Besides the dynamic cable riser, complete with downhole ultrasonic telemetry assembly (DUTA) and pigtails, the PRM network also consists of backbone cables and over 400 miles (650km) of seismic array cables.

MDL will supply a horizontal SURF lay spread onto a Maersk MSS I-Class vessel, with the installation campaign planned for 2025.

Prior to this award, MDL had been commissioned to undertake a FEED study to assess the feasibility of installation of the unique product in the PRM network, with the umbilical, DUTA and pigtails being supplied pre-connected – meaning that the five pigtail lines must be installed simultaneously.

Computer screen FEED study © Supplied by MDL
Maersk’s Supply Service Brazil first commissioned MDL to undertake a FEED study.

Alexander Wilson, MDL flexlay solutions unit lead, said: “As a result of completing the FEED, MDL had an intimate knowledge of the project and the challenges faced
by Maersk Supply Service, and we were therefore best placed to hit the ground running with the most achievable approaches within the client’s timescales.

“Having performed the study, we appreciated the substantial challenge of a parallel installation of five pigtails, a dynamic umbilical and DUTA, supplied as a continuous product from a single reel.

“Through open and in-depth technical discussions between the two companies, we were able to identify a solution, utilising our proven back-deck technology, known for its safety and integration features which will provide reassurance on such complex multi-system installation.

“Our experienced project engineering team will assist with the packaging of the spread on the client’s vessel while our expert field service team will ensure safe operations on board, supported with remote connectivity to the beach.”

Yuri Mendes Martins, MDL Brasil country manager, said: “When faced with a challenging scope like this one, being able to perform feasibility studies on the most optimal approaches is invaluable in delivering a safe and successful project overall.

“This award represents the confidence that Maersk Supply Service has in MDL’s abilities to provide innovative and reliable solutions. Brazil’s ultra-deep waters require companies that can meet these complex challenges head-on and MDL is uniquely equipped to do so.”

Alexandre Ferraz, country manager for Maersk Supply Service Brazil, said: “The installation of the dynamic riser in conjunction with DUTA and pigtails contains technical and operational challenges that can only be overcome with an effectively designed and integrated lay system. Maersk Supply Service was able to build a collaborative partnership with MDL that gives us confidence that project will be delivered successfully.”

