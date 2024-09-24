Aberdeen’s MDL wins ultra-deep water SURF deal in Brazil

Flex-lay specialist Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has celebrated a new contract win as it attends the Rio Oil and Gas show, now called ROG.e.

The Aberdeen and Peterhead based MDL has won a dynamic riser assembly scope with Danish shipping giant Maersk’s supply service Brazil division, on the in the Libra (Mero) block in the Santos Basin.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. It comes as MDL celebrates 25 years of business and the opening of a new £6million headquarters in Aberdeen’s south side.

MDL, which derives over 90% of its revenues in international markets, said the “challenging” will enable connection to a grid of permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) sensors over wells of Mero 1 and Mero 2 projects in the basin’s ultra-deep waters.

© Supplied by Maritime Developmens

The Mero field is operated by the Libra Consortium, led by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) (3.5%) as the Brazilian Government’s representative in the non-contracted area

Besides the dynamic cable riser, complete with downhole ultrasonic telemetry assembly (DUTA) and pigtails, the PRM network also consists of backbone cables and over 400 miles (650km) of seismic array cables.

MDL will supply a horizontal SURF lay spread onto a Maersk MSS I-Class vessel, with the installation campaign planned for 2025.

Prior to this award, MDL had been commissioned to undertake a FEED study to assess the feasibility of installation of the unique product in the PRM network, with the umbilical, DUTA and pigtails being supplied pre-connected – meaning that the five pigtail lines must be installed simultaneously.

© Supplied by MDL

Alexander Wilson, MDL flexlay solutions unit lead, said: “As a result of completing the FEED, MDL had an intimate knowledge of the project and the challenges faced

by Maersk Supply Service, and we were therefore best placed to hit the ground running with the most achievable approaches within the client’s timescales.

“Having performed the study, we appreciated the substantial challenge of a parallel installation of five pigtails, a dynamic umbilical and DUTA, supplied as a continuous product from a single reel.

“Through open and in-depth technical discussions between the two companies, we were able to identify a solution, utilising our proven back-deck technology, known for its safety and integration features which will provide reassurance on such complex multi-system installation.

“Our experienced project engineering team will assist with the packaging of the spread on the client’s vessel while our expert field service team will ensure safe operations on board, supported with remote connectivity to the beach.”

Yuri Mendes Martins, MDL Brasil country manager, said: “When faced with a challenging scope like this one, being able to perform feasibility studies on the most optimal approaches is invaluable in delivering a safe and successful project overall.

“This award represents the confidence that Maersk Supply Service has in MDL’s abilities to provide innovative and reliable solutions. Brazil’s ultra-deep waters require companies that can meet these complex challenges head-on and MDL is uniquely equipped to do so.”

Alexandre Ferraz, country manager for Maersk Supply Service Brazil, said: “The installation of the dynamic riser in conjunction with DUTA and pigtails contains technical and operational challenges that can only be overcome with an effectively designed and integrated lay system. Maersk Supply Service was able to build a collaborative partnership with MDL that gives us confidence that project will be delivered successfully.”