Petrogas’ Baker well may be ‘temporarily suspended’ as availability window closes

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot September 2024

As of 30 September, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration wells active on the UKCS, Gilderoy in the CNS and Selene and Baker in the SNS. Since the previous report, two exploration wells spudded, at Baker and Gilderoy.

The Shell-operated 48/8b-3 Selene well spudded on 28 July with the Valaris 123 jack-up rig.

On 14 August, the well was sidetracked as 48/8b-3Z following issues trying to run the 20” casing to TD.

The well is targeting the Permian, Rotliegend Group, Leman Sandstone Formation in a low relief NW – SE trending horst block, dip closed to the NW and SE.

The key risks for Selene are trap definition due to depth conversion sensitivity, and reservoir quality due to maximum depth of burial.

JV partner Deltic Energy has quoted pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources for the Selene prospect of 132 – 318 – 581 bcf with a CoGS of 69%.

In a success case, an 18 km tie-back to the Shell-operated Barque field infrastructure is planned, which is tied back to the Clipper North hub.

On 30 July, Viaro Energy announced that it had agreed a deal for its RockRose Energy subsidiary to acquire a package of Shell-operated SNS assets from both Shell and ExxonMobil, including the Clipper North hub and the Selene licence.

The deal is yet to complete.

© Supplied by Maersk Drilling

The 47/3f-16 Baker well, operated by Petrogas, was spudded on 12 September with the Noble Resilient jack-up rig.

The well is targeting gas in the Permian Rotliegend Leman Sandstone Formation in a moderate relief fault block that requires three faults to seal.

The key risks are fault seal and reservoir quality, the latter related to burial compaction and the potential presence of pore blocking fibrous illite.

The well may be temporarily suspended before drilling the reservoir section, to drill the 47/3i Abbey appraisal well.

There is a requirement to complete well fraccing and stimulation operations on Abbey by the end of November 2024 due to the fraccing vessel availability window.

Cornerstone Resources farmed down 70% of its 100% equity to Petrogas in October 2022 and recently farmed out its remaining equity to Petrogas, who is now the sole equity holder.

Prior to this, Cornerstone quoted pre-drill mean resources of 57 bcf (9.5 mmboe).

The Harbour Energy-operated 15/28b-10 Gilderoy well was spudded on 15 September with the Paul B. Loyd Jr semi-sub.

The well is targeting the Eocene Cromarty Member sandstone in a four-way dip structure.

There is a secondary target in a Paleocene Forties Sandstone Member turbidite channel, as an extension of the Greenwell prospect to the NW of the Callanish field. JV guided pre-drill resources are c. 10 mmboe.

Norway Well Slot September 2024

As of 30 September, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration and one appraisal well active on the NCS, with Falstaff in the CNS, Rhombi-CNØ and Kvernbit & Mimung in the NNS, and Sabina (appraisal) in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report the Angel & Heisenberg, Brokk-Mju and Storjo West (appraisal) wells completed.

Results from completed Lavrans (exploration segment) were announced.

The Angel & Heisenberg, Sabina, Kvernbit & Mimung, Rhombi-CNØ and Falstaff wells were spudded.

Barents Sea

No wells are currently operating. The COSLProspector semi-sub is due to start a four to five well programme around the Goliat field soon.

© Supplied by Transocean

Norwegian Sea

The Wintershall DEA-operated 6507/4-5 S Sabina appraisal well was spudded on 26 August with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well is appraising an Upper Cretaceous oil discovery with pre-drill resources are 22.9 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 6507/2-7 S Storjo West well was completed on 19 September, after being spudded on 9 June with the Deepsea Nordkapp.

The well was appraising the Storjo East discovery, targeting the Middle Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources were 4 – 32 mmboe, but results have not been announced to date.

The Equinor-operated 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well was completed on 18 August, after being spudded on 19 January with the Transocean Spitsbergen.

The well was P&A having encountered gas condensate in the Lower Jurassic with post-drill resources of 12.6 – 25.2 mmboe.

North Sea

The DNO-operated 2/6-7 S Falstaff well was spudded on 20 September with the Noble Invincible jack-up rig.

The high impact prospect has an Upper Jurassic target, and a secondary Paleocene target, with pre-drill resources of 25 – 184 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 30/11-30 S Rhombi-CNØ well was spudded on 18 September with the Deepsea Atlantic semi-sub.

The well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic with pre-drill resources of 37 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 35/10-14 S Kvernbit & Mimung HPHT well was spudded on 8 September with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub.

The firm ILX well is targeting the Upper to Lower Jurassic with pre-drill mean resources of 79 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 35/10-13 S Angel & Heisenberg well was completed on 16 September, after being spudded on 18 August with the Deepsea Atlantic semi-sub.

The ILX well discovered 0.6 – 3.1 mmboe in the Eocene Angel target and confirmed 24 – 56 mmboe in the Heisenberg accumulation. The well has been P&A oil & gas.

The 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 5 September, after being spudded on 21 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub.

The ILX HPHT well encountered the Upper and Middle Jurassic targets with post-drill resources of 3.1 – 15.7 mmboe. The well has been P&A oil & gas.