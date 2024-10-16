Eggar retires seven months late as NSTA appoints chairperson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Eggar retires seven months late as NSTA appoints chairperson

By Ryan Duff
16/10/2024, 3:06 pm Updated: 16/10/2024, 4:37 pm
© Supplied by DC Thomsonnsta north sea production
Outgoing NSTA chairman Tim Eggar.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has concluded its search for a new chairperson after delaying current chair Tim Eggar’s retirement by seven months.

Eggar was set to step away from the regulator in March 2024 when his retirement was announced in August last year – however, he stayed on with the NSTA until it found his successor.

He is set to bring his five-year term to an end on 22 October, when Liz Ditchburn takes up the role.

The position was advertised with a remuneration package of £80,000 per year and demands two days of work per week.

Ditchburn’s term is set to last for three years when she picks up the role, the advertisement for which was set to close on 5 March.

The incoming chairperson said: “Our North Sea industries have a huge potential to lead the way in the UK’s clean energy transition – from new offshore wind developments to the latest in carbon capture and storage.

“I’m looking forward to driving this work at the NSTA to ensure the sector can maximise this opportunity, bringing growth and investment to Scotland’s North Sea communities and securing the long-term future of highly skilled jobs.”

Ditchburn is the former director general for economy for the Scottish government and a non-executive director of Aberdeen’s UK government-funded Net Zero Technology Centre.

As chairperson of the North Sea regulator, she will oversee licensing and regulation in the UK’s oil and gas sector as well as offshore hydrogen and carbon storage.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband, who appointed Ditchburn, said: “I would like to thank Tim Edgar for his commitment as chair of the NSTA in such a crucial time for the industry.

“Liz will now continue this legacy, bringing a wealth of experience across government to an important role at the centre of our energy transition.

“Together with the NSTA, we will build on the expertise of our North Sea industries to deliver an orderly and prosperous transition.”

NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne welcomed the appointment and said Ditchburn “brings with her not only a wealth of experience working in government but also a genuine excitement and interest in our work”.

Mr Eggar, a former UK energy minister, took on the position in 2019. He was previously a member of parliament for almost 20 years and acted as the UK government’s energy minister between 1992 and 1996, later holding numerous roles within industry.

