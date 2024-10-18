Legal challenge set to quash approval for Wressle extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Legal challenge set to quash approval for Wressle extension

By Michael Behr
18/10/2024, 7:42 am
Operations at the Wressle development in Lincolnshire.
Operations at the Wressle development in Lincolnshire.

The developers of the Wressle oil field extension have warned that planning approval for the project is likely to be overturned by an upcoming legal challenge.

Statements from two of the project’s stakeholders, Union Jack Oil and Europa Oil and Gas, said that North Lincolnshire Council has informed the developers that it will not seek to resist the proposed legal challenge to the project.

In addition, the statements said that the Wressle partners have concluded they would not be in a position to defend the proposed legal claim.

They fully expect that the planning consent will be quashed once the court process has concluded.

North Lincolnshire Council previously approved planning consent to the extension of the oil project near Scunthorpe.

The proposed legal challenge is based on the council omitting to request data that details the likely Scope 3 GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions as part of its process in granting planning approval.

The developers added that, once the court process concludes, they will seek a new screening opinion from the council with additional supporting data that details the likely Scope 3 GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions.

Depending on the outcome of this screening opinion, either the existing live application would be redetermined by the council or an Environmental Impact Assessment would be submitted.

Union Jack and Europa added that the legal challenge will not affect ongoing operations or production at Wressle, which remains profitable.

The extension works will include two wells, along with the gas processing facilities and underground gas pipeline to connect the field to the local distribution network.

When the decision was made in September, it raised fears that the project would be subject to challenge in the courts.

The move follows a decision by the UK Supreme Court on the Finch development requiring oil and gas projects to take account of all pollution expected from production – known as “scope three” – in environmental impact assessments (EIAs).

In addition to Union Jack (AIM: UJO) and Europa (AIM: EOG), which hold a 40% and 30% stake in the project, Wressle is operated by Egdon Resources, which holds the remaining 30%.

Recommended for you

Tags