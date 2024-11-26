Parkmead confirms ‘discussions’ over sale of North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Parkmead confirms ‘discussions’ over sale of North Sea assets

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
26/11/2024, 7:50 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© SYSTEMParkmead Group chief executive Tom Cross
Caps: Parkmead Group chief executive Tom Cross

Parkmead Group (AIM:PMG) boss Tom Cross confirmed he is “in discussions” over the sale of the firm’s North Sea assets as the energy group turns its focus to renewables and international markets.

Cross, who is well known for building and then selling Dana Petroleum to the Korea National Oil Corporation for £1.6 billion, said the firm’s UK offshore portfolio of oil licenses offers buyers a “valuable long term asset” and a “UK ring fence tax loss pool”.

North Sea assets include a 50% stake in a licence P2536 in the the Fynn Beauly discovery, along with Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) which it picked up in the recent 33rd licencing round led by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Parkmead said Fynn Beauly accumulation offered gross resources of 292mmboe.

The firm is also operator of the Skerryvore prospect in which it holds 50%.

Cross said the company has “delivered another year of strong operational results” earning over four pence per share.

He added: “As set out at the time of the interims, Parkmead has a valuable long term asset in its UK offshore oil licences and its UK ring fence tax loss pool. The company is in ongoing discussions as it seeks to deliver shareholder value from this asset.

The group’s robust financial position provides Parkmead with a distinct advantage as we seek to further enhance shareholder value through acquisition opportunities across the group.”

The firm also highlighted production growth in its Dutch North Sea assets.

It is also looking to grow its UK onshore wind portfolio.

Cross noted the firm “welcomed the removal of the de facto ban on onshore wind energy developments across England which may unlock a range of investment opportunities”.

It said its Kempstone Hill farm had produced revenues of £600,000 in the period  – down slightly from £700,000 in 2023 as increased electricity generation were offset by lower electricity prices.

It also said it is also in discussions with a “major European renewable energy developer” for its potential 100MW wind farm at Pitreadie.

Pointing to an after-tax profit £4.9 million for 2024, compared to a £42.3m loss in the prior year, the firm said it had enjoyed increased operational output across the portfolio and a “material reduction in tax liabilities”.

It further added it has “healthy” cash reserves of £9.5m which it said offers  “appropriate financial flexibility to pursue further investment opportunities”.

 

