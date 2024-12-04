Drax CFO to retire and ‘spend more time with my family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Drax CFO to retire and ‘spend more time with my family’

By Ryan Duff
04/12/2024, 7:32 am Updated: 04/12/2024, 10:19 am
© Supplied by DraxAndy Skelton, outgoing CFO of Drax.
Andy Skelton, outgoing CFO of Drax.

Andy Skelton, CFO of Drax (LON: DRX), has announced that he will retire after his firm finds his replacement.

After six years with the firm, the chief financial officer has said he wants to “spend more time with my family and pursue other personal interests”.

Skelton joined the firm as CFO in January 2019 following a three-year stint at Fidessa.

Drax confirmed in a stock market update that Skelton will remain “director of the Company and as CFO until a successor is in place”.

The firm said that the recruitment process from Skelton’s replacement will now commence.

The outgoing CFO said: “I am choosing to retire from corporate life to spend more time with my family and pursue other personal interests in the knowledge that we have built a firm foundation from which Drax can execute its strategy and continue to develop opportunities for value creation and growth, while delivering its purpose of enabling a zero carbon lower cost energy future.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Drax. I look forward to continuing to contribute through 2025 until my successor is established.”

Earlier this year a report by Ember claimed that the Drax power station in Yorkshire receives £550 million per year in green subsidies despite being the largest single carbon emitter in the UK.

In August the think tank wrote that the Drax biomass power station emitted 11.5 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 in 2023, accounting for nearly 3% of total UK emissions.

In an interview with Energy Voice Drax UK BECCS programme director and chair of the Humber Energy Board, Richard Gwilliam, explained how the firm aims to slash emissions.

He explained that this will be achieved through the development of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at Drax Power Station.

Will Gardiner, chief executive of Drax, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andy for his contribution to Drax over the last six years.

“Andy and I have worked together for many years. Andy is a Board member, a trusted colleague and a friend. We will be sorry to see him leave but fully respect his decision to retire from corporate life and we wish him the very best for the future.

“Andy has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of the Group, putting in place a strong financial foundation on which we will continue to build, as well as an experienced finance team.”

