Humber CCUS hub critical to future of UK energy transition – Drax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / CCS

Humber CCUS hub critical to future of UK energy transition – Drax

The creation of a major CCUS hub in the Humber industrial region is essential to the UK energy transition and will accelerate the production of low-carbon products such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), according to Drax Group.
By Mark Selby
05/07/2024, 8:48 am Updated: 05/07/2024, 11:58 am
© BloombergA Drax power station near Selby, UK.
A Drax power station near Selby, UK.

In an interview with Energy Voice, Drax UK BECCS programme director and chair of the Humber Energy Board, Richard Gwilliam, said decarbonising the Humber has the potential to have “the most impactful role in hitting decarbonisation targets of any CCS clusters in the country”.

He added that a key part of delivering this will be the development of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at Drax Power Station, currently a central component of the UK’s most polluting industrial cluster.

“Government has already forecast that we’re not going to be able to meet the fifth and certainly not the sixth carbon budget without large-scale carbon removals, and there’s no other project that’s comparable in the UK – other than Drax,” Gwilliam told Energy Voice.

“We have planning consent at Drax Power Station to convert two of the four biomass units to BECCS. Each unit that we convert will allow us to take up to 4 million tonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere per year.”

The carbon removed by Drax and other assets in the Humber would primarily be stored in permanent geological sites under the North Sea, but it could have other applications including as one of the key ingredients for SAF – the production of which is vital for decarbonising aviation and other sectors.

“I think that there’s scope under a Labour government for more novel ways that this infrastructure can come to fruition than what has been, as I’ve said, a winner-takes-all competition that’s relied too heavily on industry to answer,” said Gwilliam.

Critical geography

Gwilliam said he welcomed Labour’s proposed industrial strategy, adding: “It’s important that any government sets out a long-term view on the importance of industrial regions”. He pointed out that it could, in time, give businesses confidence that “the opportunity to deploy this form of vital technology (CCS) will happen in the region”.

“Because if it doesn’t happen here, it’s hard to see how we reach net zero,” he added.

“There’s a real risk that, if investment goes elsewhere, we lose the skills and opportunities that we have in the Humber. We need to prioritise a critical geography for keeping the lights on and make sure that £15 billion of private sector investment isn’t spent in Houston or Hamburg.”

Gwilliam is overseeing the transformation of the Drax Power Station into the world’s largest carbon-negative energy facility, enabled by CCUS. A key element of the Humber Industrial Cluster Plan (HICP) and Humber 2030 Vision, the former coal-fired power station is fuelling the ambition for the region to become a “SuperPlace” where CCUS, renewable energy and hydrogen “come together to be at the forefront of technical developments in the race to net zero”.

But the future of the Humber as a CCS hub was thrown into doubt in March 2023 after the region was left behind in the government’s last CCS funding rounds, losing out to other regions including Teesside and HyNet North West.

“I would reflect that things like GB energy and the new national wealth fund do have the capacity to help deliver the sorts of infrastructure that we need. But the key piece here is getting a pipeline built through the region,” said Gwilliam.

“We commissioned some work from Baringa who looked at the cost of deploying this technology and said that, to 2050, the deployment of two BECCS units at Drax Power Station would give an equivalent saving of £15 billion in whole economy costs, compared to other forms or other routes to try and decarbonise to the same level.

“So the way I’ve tried to contextualise this is that this is a straightforward lever that you can pull to help meet your carbon targets, which is more impactful and less interventionist.”

In March, Drax said it would explore a tie-up with the developers of the Viking CCS project which could see an additional route for sequestering biomass emissions.

Once operational, Viking is expected to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, aiming to capture and store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.

Recommended for you

Tags