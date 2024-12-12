Orcadian farms out 50% stake in North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Orcadian farms out 50% stake in North Sea assets

By Ryan Duff
12/12/2024, 10:04 am
© ShutterstockNorth Sea approval fields
View of jack up drilling platform with supply vessels in the sea.

North Sea operator Orcadian (AIM:ORCA) has agreed to farm out a 50% stake in a sub-area of its Earlham and Orwell developments to Marine Low Carbon Power Company (MLCP).

The deal was signed for $2.2 million with $1.4m payable on completion.

MLCP aims to use gas from the sites to power onshore battery projects and its Mobile Offshore Generating Unit (MOGU) product with incorporated carbon capture and storage.

The MOGU fits a gas turbine to the development to produce what Orcadian described as “carbon free energy”. This power is then exported back to shore via subsea cables.

Steve Brown, Orcadian CEO, commented: “The development of Earlham is intended to be the first of a number of MLCP led zero carbon energy projects which will integrate gas-to-wire and carbon capture and storage technologies to provide zero carbon balancing power which is desperately needed if the United Kingdom is to meet its net zero obligations.”

Orcadian Carrick © Orcadian Energy
Steve Brown, CEO of Orcadian Energy.

Earlier this year Orcadian announced that it had found a farm in partner for its Earlham Southern North Sea project.

Earlham has a methane resource of 114 billion cubic feet (bcf), Orcadian believes, and Orwell is set to add an additional 31 bcf.

Ashley Kelty, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst, described the move as a “good deal” for Orcadian as it looks to move ahead with its Pilot project which Ping Petroleum farmed in to this year.

“It affrays the development cost and offers further upside alongside the core Pilot development,” Kelty wrote.

Ping now owns a controlling 81.25% interest in licence P2244, which contains the Pilot field, while Orcadian retains the remaining 18.75% stake.

Orcadian has no requirement to fund the pre-production development project work programme and will retain its stake in the Pilot licence to the first offload of oil produced from the field.

Brown added: “These projects are designed to proceed without requiring any government subsidy since MLCP will sell power directly to customers who value reliable, carbon free electricity which is available when renewable energy is not available or in short supply.

“There is no need to create a business model for CO2 storage nor to rely on government to sanction financial support for the project. This should enable an early commitment to the Earlham development.”

Orcadian unphased by scope three ruling

Due to plans to capture carbon dioxide at the site and the use of the MOGU system, Brown believes that Earlham will align with the UK government’s carbon-slashing goals.

Recently there has been greater focus on downstream, or scope three, emissions that come from oil and gas developments.

This comes after a landmark UK Supreme Court ruling earlier this year which raised questions regarding downstream emissions associated with oil and gas production.

The ‘Finch Case’ followed a decision by Surrey Council to extend drilling permission for an onshore oil well at Horse Hill, near Gatwick Airport.

Campaigner Sarah Finch challenged the council’s approval, arguing the council should have to consider the emissions created from the oil’s end use.

© Image: Friends of the Earth
Campaigner Sarah Finch celebrates outside of the Supreme Court in London.

In a three-to-two ruling, the Supreme Court decided in favour of Ms Finch and said the council’s decision to approve the oil well without consideration of Scope 3 emissions in its environmental impact assessment (EIA) was unlawful.

As a result of this, UK heavy hitters Shell and Equinor have found themselves in court defending their Rosebank and Jackdaw developments.

However, downstream emissions are not something that concerns the Orcadian boss.

He said: “Earlham will be the first gas field on the UKCS to be dedicated to a facility that will capture practically all the emitted carbon dioxide for storage underground.

“Scope 3 emissions will be less than 5% of a conventional gas development which supplies an unabated power station. ”

Orcadian’s loan from Shell

MLCP is a joint venture company owned by IPCNWE and Richmond Offshore Energy.

As part of the deal, IPCNWE parent company Independent Power Corporation (IPC) has acquired the loan advanced by Shell to Orcadian in 2019.

As a result, Orcadian is now set to fork out $1.5 million to IPCNWE and parent company IPC.

However, IPC agreed to convert greed to convert US $1.4m into funding “part of the consideration for MLCP to acquire its 50 per cent stake in Earlham and Orwell,” Orcadian wrote in a stock market update.

The remaining $100,000 of the loan has been exchanged for an Orcadian loan note, dated 30 June 2026. This can be exchanged for 312,500 shares in the North Sea operator at a price of 25p per share.

This comes soon after Shell divested its UK oil and gas assets into an independent joint venture project with Equinor, a move which marked the end of the supermajor’s time as a UK operator.

Orcadian M&A

Recently, Orcadian acquired the shares of HALO Offshore UK Ltd from the joint liquidators of Hague and London Oil plc (HALO).

HALO previously held several licences in the Southern North Sea, including in the Pegasus and Andromeda fields and the depleted Schooner field.

The firm does not currently hold any licences after it collapsed in 2022, leaving shareholders as much as £18 million out of pocket.

