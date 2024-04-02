Ping Petroleum completes Pilot farm-out deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Ping Petroleum completes Pilot farm-out deal

By Ryan Duff
02/04/2024, 7:30 am Updated: 02/04/2024, 7:30 am
© Supplied by DCTMedia/ Sandy McCo‘Ping Petroleum Avalon field
Ping Petroleum's Excalubur FPSO in the Cromarty Firth

Ping Petroleum has completed its farm-out deal relating to the Pilot field in the North Sea with Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA).

Ping will now own a controlling 81.25% interest in licence P2244, which contains the Pilot field, while Orcadian retains the remaining 18.75% stake.

Orcadian has no requirement to fund the pre-production development project work programme and will retain its stake in the Pilot licence to the first offload of oil produced from the field.

Orcadian chief executive, Steve Brown, said: “I am very excited by the prospects for the development and as the major shareholder has facilitated the farm-out by providing a personal guarantee further demonstrating my commitment to Orcadian.

“Heavy, viscous oils make up a high proportion of the UK’s undeveloped discovered resources and we believe that in a post-transition world, we will still need hydrocarbons, specifically heavy oils and gas.”

Last year when the deal was announced Orcadian valued of the sale of Ping’s stake at $3.1 million, though that also included the payment of historic costs incurred by the company to date.

Ping will then pay the $3m balance following the regulator’s approval of a field development plan (FDP) for the field and will also have to foot the bill for all pre-first oil scope of work.

Mr Brown added: “Ping has been at the forefront of planning field developments that take advantage of renewable power, and we are confident that Ping can put together a very low emissions development scheme for Pilot.”

Orcadian, which made its IPO in London in 2021, had previously devised a novel method for developing Pilot using a polymer flooding technique to boost recoverable barrels and powered by a floating wind turbine.

Under the plan, 34 wells would be drilled via a jack-up rig through a pair of well head platforms, though the company has long acknowledged the need for a partner to take the project over the line.

Orcadian will now receive a $100,000 cash payment and reimbursement of certain past costs capped at £250,000.

The firm will also receive a $3 million payment upon the approval of a field development plan (FDP).

Mr Brown concluded: “We are delighted to be working with the Ping team to bring this project to fruition.

“They are commercially and technically innovative and have built a team here in the UK which is not just a replication of a big company structure, but one which is capable of delivering a really innovative and cost-focussed project for us all.”

