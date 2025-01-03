Power Moves: Kistos appoints CFO as Jersey board member retires

To close out 2024 Kistos (LON: KIST) announced that its deputy chief financial officer, James Thomson, had become the firm’s CFO as of 1 January.

The firm announced Thomson’s appointment to shareholders on Hogmanay.

The new CFO took the deputy position in October and was set to become CFO in the new year, a plan that held through.

After becoming qualified as a chartered accountant in 2007, Thomson previously worked with Kistos directors at another energy firm.

He served as finance director for RockRose Energy from 2019 and held the position for two years before its sale to Viaro Energy for £247million in 2021.

Thomson then took on a senior finance role as head of design and implementation at Anglo American, a London-headquartered mining firm before joining Kistos in October.

Prior to his role in mining, Thomson spent 14 years at PwC. After a decade with the firm, he became a Partner based in Santiago, Chile.

Kistos’ executive chairman Andrew Austin, who led the RockRose sale, said: “His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

© Supplied by POWWR

Manchester-based software provider POWWR has named Andy Taylor as its UK head of sales.

Taylor will work under the firm’s chief commercial officer Paul Hodnett as he leads the sales team.

“I have known Taylor for many years,” said Hodnett. “He is an excellent sales leader who has consistently demonstrated his ability to inspire teams.”

The new UK head of sales has over 20 years’ of experience in energy, having worked within both brokerage and suppliers.

He started his energy career at a start-up called Economy Power where he worked with the account management team to recruit and manage brokers.

Successive takeovers, first by Powergen and then by E.ON, saw him promoted to head up its third party intermediaries (TPI) sales department. After E.ON, Taylor became head of indirect sales at RWE npower.

Taylor said: “During my time at npower, I became a POWWR customer and was instantly impressed by the difference it made to our operations.

“Growth was fast and strong, with the POWWR portal helping us recruit hundreds of new brokers into the company’s sales team, until TPI sales eventually made up 80% of total sales.”

Following his stint with the French state-backed firm, Taylor ventured to South Africa with Smarter Business, as he turned his attention to broker work.

He has worked with POWWR since June 2022 and was described as “instrumental” in the role out of the firm’s Sales360 product in new and emerging markets.

© Supplied by Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON: JOG) bid farewell to an “integral part” of its board as non-executive director Marcus Stanton retired.

Stanton also served as chairman of the North Sea firm’s audit committee and first joined the firm in 2015.

Andrew Benitz, chief executive of Jersey Oil & Gas, commented: “I would like to express my thanks to Marcus and wish him well in all his future endeavours.

“Marcus has been an integral part of JOG’s board since the company listed and has helped us navigate through our early exploration strategy, leading to the discovery of Verbier, through to the amalgamation of licence acreage to build out the Greater Buchan Area and the subsequent double farm-outs to NEO Energy and Serica Energy.”

In February 2024 Serica Energy completed its acquisition of a 30% non-operated interest in the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) redevelopment from Jersey.

The GBA covers several oil and gas accumulations around 93 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the outer Moray Firth.

After completing the deal, Serica joined NEO Energy (50% and operator) and JOG (20%) as partners.

