‘Cockpit warning’ forces Bristow helicopter to make emergency landing

A Bristow helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport as the region was hit by snowfall and a yellow weather warning.

Emergency services were in attendance soon after the helicopter made the landing at the airport’s main runway.

It is understood that the emergency landing was performed safely at around 8:30 am on Friday.

It is understood that the helicopter was towed and that the incident had no impact on normal airport operations.

Bristow spokesperson said: “Shortly after take-off, Bristow pilots received a cockpit warning.

“As per protocol, the pilots safely landed the aircraft, all passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft, and the aircraft was towed to the Bristow hangar for further inspection.

“The pilots, airport staff and emergency responders all followed well-established protocols that prioritize the safety of our passengers, which ensured everyone was returned to base without incident.”

Several Bristow flights have been delayed from the Granite City, impacting platforms operated by Repsol, Harbour Energy, and TAQA.

Flights for Prax Upstream and Harbour have also been put “on hold,” according to the offshore helicopter operator’s website.

A video has been shared by Energy Voice’s sister publication the Press and Journal of emergency services on sight while the helicopter was on the Aberdeen Airport runway.

An onlooker, who wished to remain anonymous, told the P&J: “We saw the emergency vehicles around the helicopter, a couple of fire tenders, one had its foam lance pointing at the rear of the helicopter.

“The ambulances and other vehicles came round to the apron, away from the helicopter so they were called to be on stand-by. There was also a bus that came and took the crew away.

“Around 20 minutes later we saw the helicopter being towed away onto the taxiway and back to the hanger.”

This comes as Aberdeen has been issued a yellow weather warning by the Met Office for ice as snow falls across the city.

Both Bristow and Aberdeen Airport have been approached for comment.

New helicopters for Bristow this year

Bristow is set to receive four new AW189 helicopters from Leonardo between this year and next to support offshore transport and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

This is a departure from the S-92 model which is commonplace in the North Sea, however, the Sikorsky airframe has suffered from parts shortages impacting gearboxes which has been said to be affecting helicopter operators’ industry-wide, causing logistical challenges in areas like the UK.

Previously, the chief executive of Bristow criticised “significant delays” for spare parts for S-92 helicopters as he claimed the situation was stifling the firm’s global growth.