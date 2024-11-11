Bristow to add four new AW189 helicopters to North Sea fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Bristow to add four new AW189 helicopters to North Sea fleet

By Ryan Duff
11/11/2024, 7:05 am Updated: 11/11/2024, 9:18 am
An AW 189 helicopter operated by Bristow.
An AW 189 helicopter operated by Bristow.

Bristow and Leonardo have finalised a series of long-term agreements that will deliver new helicopters and enhance training facilities in Aberdeen.

The deal, first announced in February, will deliver four new AW189 helicopters to the offshore flight operator between 2025 and 2026.

Bristow says that the incoming AW189s will support offshore transport and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Bristow’s director of offshore energy services in Aberdeen, Matt Rhodes, said: “Introducing this new AW189 fleet to the North Sea will bring real value to our fleet. These modern, advanced aircraft are well suited to offshore operations and will offer safe, comfortable and reliable transportation for our energy customers.

“We have huge experience operating this aircraft type across the globe and are looking forward to introducing it to new and existing customers in Aberdeen over the next two years.”

The chief executive of Bristow criticised “significant delays” for spare parts for S-92 helicopters late last year as he claimed the situation was stifling the firm’s global growth.

S-92 helicopters are commonplace in the offshore energy sector, however,  a lack of parts, including gearboxes, was said to be affecting helicopter operators industry-wide, causing logistical challenges in areas like the UK North Sea.

Bristow explained that the under its deal with the helicopter firm, it will receive an enhanced Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) agreement offshore energy and SAR operations as Leonardo provides “tailored maintenance”.

Stu Stavley, Bristow’s chief operating officer for offshore energy services commented: “The finalization of these long-term support and training agreements will support Bristow’s ability to meet the evolving needs of both our Government Services and Offshore Energy Services operations.”

The agreement will also introduce a new multi-million pound, full-motion AW139 flight simulator to Bristow’s Aberdeen-based training facility in 2026.

In addition to this, the long-term agreement covers AW189 simulator training in the Granite City, which Bristow said is “supporting critical pilot training needs.”

Rhodes added: “The new flight simulator will join three others already operational at our Aberdeen facility, this unique UK facility provides providing an unmatched training resource for our pilots.”

Recommended for you

Tags