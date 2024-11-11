Bristow to add four new AW189 helicopters to North Sea fleet

Bristow and Leonardo have finalised a series of long-term agreements that will deliver new helicopters and enhance training facilities in Aberdeen.

The deal, first announced in February, will deliver four new AW189 helicopters to the offshore flight operator between 2025 and 2026.

Bristow says that the incoming AW189s will support offshore transport and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Bristow’s director of offshore energy services in Aberdeen, Matt Rhodes, said: “Introducing this new AW189 fleet to the North Sea will bring real value to our fleet. These modern, advanced aircraft are well suited to offshore operations and will offer safe, comfortable and reliable transportation for our energy customers.

“We have huge experience operating this aircraft type across the globe and are looking forward to introducing it to new and existing customers in Aberdeen over the next two years.”

The chief executive of Bristow criticised “significant delays” for spare parts for S-92 helicopters late last year as he claimed the situation was stifling the firm’s global growth.

S-92 helicopters are commonplace in the offshore energy sector, however, a lack of parts, including gearboxes, was said to be affecting helicopter operators industry-wide, causing logistical challenges in areas like the UK North Sea.

Bristow explained that the under its deal with the helicopter firm, it will receive an enhanced Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) agreement offshore energy and SAR operations as Leonardo provides “tailored maintenance”.

Stu Stavley, Bristow’s chief operating officer for offshore energy services commented: “The finalization of these long-term support and training agreements will support Bristow’s ability to meet the evolving needs of both our Government Services and Offshore Energy Services operations.”

The agreement will also introduce a new multi-million pound, full-motion AW139 flight simulator to Bristow’s Aberdeen-based training facility in 2026.

In addition to this, the long-term agreement covers AW189 simulator training in the Granite City, which Bristow said is “supporting critical pilot training needs.”

Rhodes added: “The new flight simulator will join three others already operational at our Aberdeen facility, this unique UK facility provides providing an unmatched training resource for our pilots.”