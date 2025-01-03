Wood offloads stake in Ethos Energy to US private equity firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood offloads stake in Ethos Energy to US private equity firm

Wood completes $138m deal to offload its controlling stake in Aberdeen’s Ethos Energy after “disappointing” third quarter.
By Ryan Duff
03/01/2025, 4:00 pm Updated: 03/01/2025, 4:16 pm
© Supplied by EthosEnergyethos energy wood
Ethos Energy headquarters in Aberdeen.

A year after Wood announced its plans to sell its controlling stake in Aberdeen-based Ethos Energy, it has found a buyer in the form of a US private equity firm.

The Aberdeen energy services firm agreed on the deal with One Equity Partners (OEP) for a final net cash consideration of $138 million, with $42 million of prior planned loan notes replaced by an additional cash consideration at completion.

An agreement with Ethos parent companies Wood and Siemens Energy AG was reached to sell the complete business to OEP in August and the deal was completed on the last day of 2024.

An OEP spokesperson told Energy Voice that it plans to “accelerate the company’s growth” and that strategy includes merger and acquisition deals.

The private equity firm added that there are no plans to move Ethos Energy’s location and declined to comment on potential job creation or lay offs as a result of its takeover.

Ethos Energy contributed $34 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to Wood’s 2023 full year results.

Wood overall reported $423m in adjusted EBITDA in its books for 2023 which were published in March.

This comes as Wood looks to sell off parts of its business and write down contracts to drive profitability.

CEO Ken Gilmartin commented: “This strategic divestment is part of our strategy to be selective and focused on our core business.

“We will continue to align our portfolio as part of our commitment to simplify Wood.”

The firm first announced ambitions to offload its 51% stake in Ethos Energy in January 2024.

In 2014, Wood set up Ethos Energy in a joint venture with Germany’s Siemens AG, to create what was reported as a “gas turbines giant”.

Now the firm employs around 3,600 globally, a slight drop off from the 4,000 employees reported last year.

The firm has bases in Aberdeen and Houston while OEP operates in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam.

Wood confirmed in October that it had commissioned auditor Deloitte to conduct an independent review to determine if the firm needs to restate accounts from prior years.

The review will focus on “reported positions on contracts in projects, accounting, governance and controls” related to a series of “exceptional contract write-offs” the firm announced in its half year in which it unveiled a massive near-$1 billion loss.

“Ethos Energy is uniquely positioned to meet the growing maintenance needs of an ageing turbine fleet,” said Ante Kusurin, partner at OEP.

Ethos Energy CEO Ana Amicarella shared that she believes the firm has “the right partner” as it pursues growth in a market that Kusurin described as having “strong secular tailwinds.”

Amicarella added: “OEP’s longstanding, deep industrial sector expertise will support EthosEnergy as we serve growing needs in a critical industry.”

