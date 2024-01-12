Wood plans sale of stake in Aberdeen gas turbines firm Ethos Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Wood plans sale of stake in Aberdeen gas turbines firm Ethos Energy

Ethos Energy, majority owned by Wood, was launched as a £685m “super-firm” in 2014.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/01/2024, 8:04 am Updated: 12/01/2024, 11:05 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by WoodWood Ethos Energy
Wood announced the sale as part of a FY2023 trading update.

Wood (LON: WG) plans to sell its controlling stake in Aberdeen-based Ethos Energy as part of a wider strategic growth drive.

In 2014, Wood set up Ethos Energy in a joint venture with Germany’s Siemens AG, creating what was reported as a “gas turbines giant”.

Ethos now has 4,000 staff globally.

Wood, which controls 51% of the business, said in a Friday trading update that it has started the sales process as part of the group’s “strategic delivery”.

In the 2023 financial year, Wood said its share of adjusted EBITDA from the company was $30m.

ethos energy wood © Supplied by EthosEnergy
Ethos Energy headquarters in Aberdeen.

Ethos Energy is an independent service provider specilialising in rotating equipment for the power, oil and gas and industrial sectors, with offices in Aberdeen, the US, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

This is the latest in a series of portfolio shifts for Wood, including the sale of its built environment business for $1.9bn to WSP Global in 2021, with proceeds used to cut debt.

Last year Wood sold its Gulf of Mexico labour operations to Danos for $17m to “enhance the financial flexibility” of the group.

Wood

Wood unveiled the sale as part of a full-year trading update, with the energy services giant on track to hit targets as part of an overhauled strategy announced in November 2022.

CEO Ken Gilmartin said the firm has shown “clear progress” in areas including revenue, EBITDA, cash generation and order book.

However analyst firm Jefferies said net debt is the “frustrating key item” of the update at $680m, over 8% higher than consensus estimates at $630m.

Wood said net debt was “slightly above our expectations due to FX (foreign exchange) and the timing of customer receipts in December”.

Jefferies said “However, it is also very important, in our view, that cash exceptionals in 2023 have remained as expected at c.$140m, hence we remain positive on Wood’s overall recovery story, but focus will remain on delivery of the reiterated ‘positive free cashflow in 2024, as previously guided’.”Wood ethos energy

Wood CEO Ken GilmartinEBITDA is due to increase annually by 9% in FY2023, from $420m to $425m, and the firm said it is also on track to deliver positive free cash flow in 2024 and deliver revenues of around $6bn, up 9% annually.

“Sustainable Solutions”, which covers a vast range of projects from Liquified Natural Gas and chemicals to renewable energy and hydrogen, now accounts for more than 40% of the firm’s bidding pipeline.

Overall order book stands at around $6.1bn, which the London-listed firm said was up 4% on a comparable basis when considering the sale of its Gulf of Mexico labour unit.

Wood is due to release its full year results of March 26, 2024.

CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “We are now one year into our strategic growth journey and our results continue to show clear progress. We have delivered strong revenue and EBITDA growth, improved our underlying cash generation, grown our order book, and continue to see an acceleration in the proportion of sustainable solutions within our pipeline.

“We are confident that our actions, business model and strategy are delivering and look forward to giving a further update in March.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts