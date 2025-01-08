Former Lloyds Register consultants find success in Cyprus

A firm set up by former members of the Lloyds Register upstream consulting team has landed a contract with the Cyprus state-backed oil and gas management firm.

BorchWix Energy Advisors (BWEA) secured the deal with Cyprus Hydrocarbon Company (CHC) for geological and engineering work within the island nation’s waters.

The firm, set up by those who lost their jobs in Aberdeen and London with Lloyds Register in 2020, won a similar contract with the seabed manager in 2023.

The consultants will continue to work with consortium partner Badley Ashton & Associates (BA) to carry our work on exploration, appraisal and field development.

Carsten Borch, BWEA’s commercial and technical director and project lead of the BWEA-BA consortium said: “The award of this second, larger, follow on contract, is testament to our consortium’s excellent working relationship with CHC and the successful delivery of a number of value-adding projects, which utilise our strong technical capabilities and unique Eastern Mediterranean experience.”

The firm has 19 workers earmarked to cover the contract scope of services with further BWEA staff able to assist.

“Therefore, for the time being, we do not expect to grow our staff further,” the consultancy firm told Energy Voice.

Setting up shop following redundancy

Nearly 50 jobs were lost between Aberdeen and London in 2020 when Lloyds Register closed the doors of its subsurface business.

Following this, Jon Wix and Carsten Borch – who were both senior members of the Lloyds Register team – set up BWEA.

The pair teamed up as they thought it was unlikely that they would land well-paid jobs when the energy sector was facing strong headwinds.

Wix and Borch decided to offer services to clients whose contracts had to be terminated as a result of Lloyds Register shutting down its consultancy business.

Back in 2020, Wix explained he had faced redundancy a number of times but “luckily, it has always gone on to something better afterwards”.

Developing hydrocarbons ‘for the benefit of Cypriot society’

Borch added: “We are very much looking forward to a busy and exciting time, as prospective and contingent resources in the Cyprus EEZ are actively being commercially matured by world-leading operators towards development concept selection, project sanctioning and ultimately reserves exploitation on a number of significant multi-trillion cubic feet of natural gas deepwater projects.”

Deepwater gas reserves within Cypriot waters include Aphrodite-1, Calypso-, Glaucus-1, Cronos-1, and Zeus-1.

CHC director general Diogenes Angelidis said: “BWEA’s expertise and technical strength in the Eastern Mediterranean will create significant value and further strengthen our operations in Cyprus, enabling the responsible development of hydrocarbon resources within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the benefit of Cypriot society and future generations.”

The CHC boss added that the firm is “excited for the busy and dynamic period” to come, as supermajors such as TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil continue development within the country.

“This process, led by world-class deepwater operators, encompasses both upcoming high-impact ultra-deepwater exploration wildcats and the project sanctioning of strategically important regional resource development projects,” Angelidis explained.