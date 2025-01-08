Former Lloyds Register consultants find success in Cyprus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Former Lloyds Register consultants find success in Cyprus

By Ryan Duff
08/01/2025, 3:00 pm
© Supplied by BorchWix Energy AdviMap of Cyprus and its offshore hydrocarbon developments
Map of Cyprus and its offshore hydrocarbon developments.

A firm set up by former members of the Lloyds Register upstream consulting team has landed a contract with the Cyprus state-backed oil and gas management firm.

BorchWix Energy Advisors (BWEA) secured the deal with Cyprus Hydrocarbon Company (CHC) for geological and engineering work within the island nation’s waters.

The firm, set up by those who lost their jobs in Aberdeen and London with Lloyds Register in 2020, won a similar contract with the seabed manager in 2023.

The consultants will continue to work with consortium partner Badley Ashton & Associates (BA) to carry our work on exploration, appraisal and field development.

Carsten Borch, BWEA’s commercial and technical director and project lead of the BWEA-BA consortium said: “The award of this second, larger, follow on contract, is testament to our consortium’s excellent working relationship with CHC and the successful delivery of a number of value-adding projects, which utilise our strong technical capabilities and unique Eastern Mediterranean experience.”

The firm has 19 workers earmarked to cover the contract scope of services with further BWEA staff able to assist.

“Therefore, for the time being, we do not expect to grow our staff further,” the consultancy firm told Energy Voice.

Setting up shop following redundancy

BorchWix Energy Advisors Founding Partner and Geoscience Director Jon Wix. © Supplied by BorchWix Energy Advi
BorchWix Energy Advisors Founding Partner and Geoscience Director Jon Wix.

Nearly 50 jobs were lost between Aberdeen and London in 2020 when Lloyds Register closed the doors of its subsurface business.

Following this, Jon Wix and Carsten Borch – who were both senior members of the Lloyds Register team – set up BWEA.

The pair teamed up as they thought it was unlikely that they would land well-paid jobs when the energy sector was facing strong headwinds.

Wix and Borch decided to offer services to clients whose contracts had to be terminated as a result of Lloyds Register shutting down its consultancy business.

Back in 2020, Wix explained he had faced redundancy a number of times but “luckily, it has always gone on to something better afterwards”.

Developing hydrocarbons ‘for the benefit of Cypriot society’

Carsten Borch, BWEA's commercial and technical director and project lead of the BWEA-BA consortium. © Supplied by BorchWix Energy Advi
Carsten Borch, BWEA’s commercial and technical director and project lead of the BWEA-BA consortium.

Borch added: “We are very much looking forward to a busy and exciting time, as prospective and contingent resources in the Cyprus EEZ are actively being commercially matured by world-leading operators towards development concept selection, project sanctioning and ultimately reserves exploitation on a number of significant multi-trillion cubic feet of natural gas deepwater projects.”

Deepwater gas reserves within Cypriot waters include Aphrodite-1, Calypso-, Glaucus-1, Cronos-1, and Zeus-1.

CHC director general Diogenes Angelidis said: “BWEA’s expertise and technical strength in the Eastern Mediterranean will create significant value and further strengthen our operations in Cyprus, enabling the responsible development of hydrocarbon resources within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the benefit of Cypriot society and future generations.”

The CHC boss added that the firm is “excited for the busy and dynamic period” to come, as supermajors such as TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil continue development within the country.

“This process, led by world-class deepwater operators, encompasses both upcoming high-impact ultra-deepwater exploration wildcats and the project sanctioning of strategically important regional resource development projects,” Angelidis explained.

