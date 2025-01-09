Aberdeen’s KCA Deutag secures $513m in global drilling contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s KCA Deutag secures $513m in global drilling contracts

By Mathew Perry
09/01/2025, 8:05 am Updated: 09/01/2025, 8:47 am
© Erikka Askeland/DCT MediaKCA Deutag HQ in Aberdeenshire
KCA Deutag HQ in City South Office Park, Portlethen

Aberdeen-headquartered drilling services firm KCA Deutag has secured $513 million (£418m) in land and offshore drilling contracts.

KCA Deutag said the deals include new contracts and extensions for projects across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the UK.

In land drilling, KCA said it has secured extensions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Congo and Colombia as well as a new contract in Iraq.

The total contracts are worth $497m (£406m), which KCA said amounts to over 35 rig years of additional work.

Meanwhile in the offshore sector, KCA said it secured $16m (£13m) in contract extensions in the UK North Sea.

KCA Deutag president of land Simon Drew said: ““These awards and achievements reflect our commitment to outstanding performance and show the trust our customers have in our ability to deliver safe and incident free drilling operations.

A drilling rig topdrive motor manufactured by KCA Deutag subsidiary Bentec © KCA Deutag
A drilling rig topdrive motor manufactured by KCA Deutag subsidiary Bentec

“We are proud of and grateful to all our country teams. These recent contract wins and extensions highlight their dedication to excellence and the delivery of safe and effective operations.”

The drilling deals come after American competitor Helmerich & Payne (H&P) acquired KCA Deutag in July last year in a deal worth nearly $2 billion (£1.6bn).

At the time, H&P said it plans to establish the Portlethen-based KCA as a “global leader in onshore drilling”.

Drew said the merger with H&P will combine “the strengths of our people together with our geographical footprint, to create an organisation with an unrivalled global network, service capability and technology offering”.

Despite the takeover, KCA is “expected to remain” at its headquarters the north-east of Scotland.

KCA Deutag

Formed in a merger between KCA Drilling and Deutag AG in 2001, KCA Deutag has a significant land drilling presence in the Middle East alongside operations in Europe, South America and Africa.

KCA Deutag also maintains “asset-light” offshore management contracts in the North Sea, Angola, Azerbaijan and Canada.

The ownership of KCA last changed in 2020 when the firm’s owners Pamplona Capital swapped its $1.9bn debt pile for equity, with lenders taking control of the business through a complex network of business entities.

North-east farmer and businessman Alasdair Locke founded the oil and gas service company in 1992 and collected nearly £120m from a deal announced in December 2007 to take it private.

