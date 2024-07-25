Aberdeen’s KCA Deutag acquired by US firm in $2bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s KCA Deutag acquired by US firm in $2bn deal

By Mathew Perry
25/07/2024, 2:31 pm Updated: 25/07/2024, 3:42 pm
© KCA DeutagA drilling rig topdrive motor manufactured by KCA Deutag subsidiary Bentec
A drilling rig topdrive motor manufactured by KCA Deutag subsidiary Bentec

Aberdeen-headquartered drilling services KCA Deutag is set to be acquired by American competitor Helmerich & Payne (H&P) in a deal worth nearly $2 billion.

Under the agreement, H&P (NYSE:HP) will acquire KCA Deutag for $1.9725 billion (£1.53bn) in cash with the transaction expected close prior to the end of 2024 subject to approvals.

Announcing the deal, H&P said it will establish the company as a “global leader in onshore drilling”.

Formed in a merger between KCA Drilling and Deutag AG in 2001, KCA Deutag has a significant land drilling presence in the Middle East alongside operations in Europe, South America and Africa.

Portlethen-based KCA Deutag also maintains “asset-light” offshore management contracts in the North Sea, Angola, Azerbaijan and Canada.

Neptune Energy Adorf © Supplied by Neptune Energy
KCA Deutag rig.

H&P said the acquisition will increase its rig count in the Middle East from 12 to 88 rigs, positioning itself as one of the largest rig providers in the region.

H&P president and chief executive officer John Lindsay described the deal as “historic and transformative”.

“KCA Deutag’s assets and operations will add resilient revenues, providing greater earnings visibility and cash flow generation,” Lindsay said.

“As a result, we expect to generate sizeable incremental cash flows and are confident this transaction will deliver near- and long-term growth and value creation for H&P shareholders.”

Deal brings ‘immediate scale’ in Middle East

Acquiring KCA Deutag gives H&P “immediate scale” in core Middle East markets “in a way that would be challenging to replicate organically”, Lindsay said.

“Furthermore, as there is very little geographic overlap, we view this transaction more than just acquiring assets, but rather acquiring operations with quality people,” he said.

The combined company will maintain its “shared customer-centric approach and safety focus”, Lindsay added.

According to its website, KCA Deutag employs close to 11,000 people globally across 26 countries.

© Supplied by Equinor
KCA Deutag’s Askepott jack-up rig.

The company’s assets include 138 land drilling rigs, 27 offshore rigs and two jack-up rigs, with an order backlog of around $5.5 billion (£4.27bn).

KCA Deutag chief executive officer Joseph Elkhoury said the deal represents a “significant milestone” and will deliver benefits to employees, customers, shareholders and communities where the company operates.

“We look forward to joining H&P, combining the strengths of our people together with our geographical footprint, to create an organization with an unrivalled global network, service capability and technology offering,” Elkhoury said.

“The size, scale and financial strength of the combined organization will provide a stable foundation for long-term growth and diversification to safeguard a sustainable and prosperous future for our people.”

After the deal is finalised, H&P will remain headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The new H&P will have three segments including ‘North America’, ‘International’ and ‘Offshore’ divisions.

H&P said it will fund the acquisition with cash on hand and new borrowings, with the transaction expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow.

Ownership of KCA last changed in 2020 when the firm’s owners Pamplona Capital swapped its $1.9bn debt pile for equity, with lenders taking control of the business through a complex network of business entities.

North-east farmer and businessman Alasdair Locke founded the oil and gas service company in 1992 and collected nearly £120m from a deal announced in December 2007 to take it private.

