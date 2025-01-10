Centrica boss ‘worried’ about low gas storage reserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Centrica boss ‘worried’ about low gas storage reserves

Jessica Mills Davies
10/01/2025, 4:56 pm Updated: 10/01/2025, 5:09 pm



Christopher O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, has said he is “worried” about low gas reserves this winter.

“I’m worried because today we have less than 1 week’s gas supply in store in the UK,” O’Shea said in a social media post on Friday.

“We need the lights to go on every time the switch is flicked anywhere in the country. And we’re too close to that not being the case for comfort in my view.”

The energy giant warned that UK gas stores fell to “concerningly low” levels this month amid freezing cold temperatures.

Stocks at UK gas storage sites were 26% lower than the same period last year on Thursday, leaving them at half capacity, it said.

The National Electricity System Operator (NESO) issued a system notice on Wednesday, warning of possible blackouts following a 1.7 GW power “shortfall”.

The grid operator’s warning followed fears of low wind output and interconnector grid outages that affected imports from Europe.

O’Shea cited concern over European gas imports, which have been constrained by restrictions on gas from Russia.

“Today it’s very cold and not very windy or sunny,” he said. “Right now the UK is using 45GW of electricity. 2.5GW is coming from solar, 0.6GW is coming from hydro and 3.2GW is coming from wind. Which means we need almost 40GW from elsewhere.

“We’re importing almost 7GW from Europe.”

The loss of gas from pipelines in Russia has meant Europe and the UK are dependent on a combination of domestic supply, storage, imported gas and liquefied natural gas.

The system operator said on Wednesday that wind power delivered 30% of electricity demand in 2024, making it the highest contributor of electricity in a single year.

Renewables generated “more than 50% of our electricity for four consecutive quarters”, to and including the third quarter, according to NESO.

There was a 10% drop in demand for UK gas in 2023. According to forecasts made by the North Sea Transition Authority (NTSA) in March, UK gross gas production will fall from 31.4bn m3 this year to 17.0bn m3 in 2030.

Climate Change Committee boss Emma Pinchbeck has said she is “not very worried” about periods of low wind power, as it is National Grid’s role to balance times of low supply.

“I’m not very worried, because National Grid aren’t very worried and they’re the people whose job it is to keep the lights on,” Pinchbeck said about windless days in a BBC Radio 4 interview that was posted on social media platform Bluesky.

“That’s for a few reasons. Firstly, wind has become much more reliable. Wind turbines are bigger, they’re out at sea where there’s a lot more wind. They tip over at the slightest breath of wind, and that means they can come on in more conditions.

“Secondly, we’ve got technologies available to complement. In the long run, we’ll have decarbonised gas on the system to complement wind, but also things like nuclear, storage, other energy technologies. And lastly, we’ve got smart technologies and better ability to predict things like weather patterns.”

Centrica plans to spend £2bn on an overhaul of the Rough gas storage site, which holds half of the UK’s gas storage capacity.

The company has said it needs a cap-and-floor mechanism to operate when it converts the site to hydrogen storage.

O’Shea said: “We need the regulatory framework which covers other types of energy storage. Nothing more, nothing less. Just equal treatment, and no government money at all.”

