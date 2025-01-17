Union campaign to save oil worker jobs receives backing from over 70 politicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Union campaign to save oil worker jobs receives backing from over 70 politicians

The full list of MPs and MSPs that have backed Unite the Union's 'No Ban Without a Plan' campaign revealed. Is your representative on the list?
By Ryan Duff
17/01/2025, 11:25 am Updated: 17/01/2025, 11:27 am
© Image: BIG PartnershipOffshore workers at Aberdeen heliport.
Offshore workers at Aberdeen heliport.

Unite the Union’s campaign to preserve oil worker jobs throughout the transition has received the backing of more than half of the 129 MSPs in Holyrood.

This came after UK supermajor BP confirmed it is looking to cut nearly 8,000 jobs as part of its cost-cutting measures.

A total of 4,700 jobs are set to be cut within the firm as a further 3,000 contractors are let go.

The ‘No Ban Without a Plan’ initiative has received the backing of 65 MSPs and 6 MPs on the same list as 71 political backers.

However, Unite has shared that none of its supporters are representatives of the Green or Liberal Democrat parties.

In response, climate emergency spokesperson and Orkney Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said: “No one can seriously doubt the time and effort my party has put into supporting the energy industry in the Northern Isles and elsewhere.

“These are serious issues and we have been clear that we are fully committed to ensuring a just transition for oil and gas workers that harnesses their enormous skills and expertise.

“We have also highlighted the need for a tailored approach, reflecting the fact that regions and communities will be impacted differently.”

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho
North East MSP Maggie Chapman was elected for the Scottish Greens in 2021. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Green MSP Maggie Chapman added that the country needs a “plan for a genuinely just transition” that support workers.

Chapman commented: “Trade unions must be central to that process. What is being done now is neither just nor a transition, and all too often it is being done to workers rather than having them at the centre of it.

“As well as the clear environmental damage that it is doing, continued oil and gas exploration is capital intensive, and we are concerned will crowd out the investment we need to see in jobs for the future, preventing us from spending that money on the adaptation and mitigation measures we need to be implementing now.

“Oil and gas jobs are already in long term decline. We must not delay the transition any further, and cannot allow thousands of livelihoods be placed at the mercy of fossil fuel giants who have shown a total disregard for workers and the communities they come from.”

‘Labour needs to reverse its irresponsible policy’

This comes soon after a committee hearing in which UK energy secretary Ed Miliband laid out plans to consult with North Sea stakeholders regarding the future of oil and gas licensing policy.

Previously, the Labour Party has discussed a ban on future North Sea oil and gas licences.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, the party pledged to issue no exploration licences for “new fields”. However, it added that it will manage North Sea production “in a way that does not jeopardise jobs”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The majority of MSPs are clear that Labour needs to reverse its irresponsible policy banning all new oil and gas licenses irrespective of the impact on jobs.”

Sharon Graham © PA
Unite the Union general secretary Sharon Graham. Wednesday May 24, 2023. Jacob King/PA Wire

Miliband also discussed government plans to launch a prototype of the long-delayed Offshore Energy Skills Passport before the end of January.

The passport aims to make it easier for oil and gas workers to transition to renewable energy roles by making training transferable between sectors.

Graham added: “It is madness to do this without a viable plan including concrete equivalent jobs for North Sea workers and real assurances on energy security. We must not let go of one lifeline until we’ve got hold of another.

“Unite won’t sit back and let workers be abandoned – there must be a workers’ transition to net zero.”

Politicians need clarity on ‘how Unite’s proposed £6bn of investment will be spent’

The trade union launched the campaign to create 35,000 commensurate new energy transition jobs in Scotland by 2030 in May last year.

At the time, Unite said its ‘No Ban Without a Plan’ campaign was calling on Labour to implement a “viable plan for the replacement of North Sea jobs”.

The union is issuing a plea to government to ensure that North Sea workers “do not become the coal miners of this generation”.

The Unite the Union general secretary has previously said that the UK needs £6.6 billion over the next six years to achieve the goals laid out under the ‘No Ban Without a Plan’ campaign.

Unite is also calling for investment in renewables to create jobs so that “workers are not made to pay the price for the transition to greener energy.”

McArthur added: “I meet regularly with those involved in the sector to discuss issues, including the support needed to allow a successful transition to take place.

“In that context, it would be helpful to understand the detail of how Unite’s proposed £6bn of investment will be spent and how it will ensure new jobs are delivered in areas such as renewables and logistics.

“Meantime, we will continue to press both of Scotland’s governments to develop detailed and credible plans for delivering the just transition we need to see.”

Liam McArthur MSP

Among the campaign’s political backers is SNP Westminster leader and representative of Aberdeen South, Stephen Flynn MP.

Flynn has previously raised concerns about the UK government’s energy strategy, namely when rumours surfaced that Harbour Energy planned to sell stakes in its North Sea assets.

At the time, he said the move served as “a stark warning for the Labour government – they’ve a week to fix their energy tax plans or jobs, investment and the transition to net zero will all be at risk”.

In total the campaign received the backing of 30 Conservative, 27 SNP, seven Labour and one Alba Party MSPs.

SNP Westminster representatives also backed the Unite campaign as five MPs showed support alongside one Labour politician from the House of Commons.

The complete list of the No Ban Without a Plan’s backers can be seen below:

Recommended for you

Tags