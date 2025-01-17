Union campaign to save oil worker jobs receives backing from over 70 politicians

Unite the Union’s campaign to preserve oil worker jobs throughout the transition has received the backing of more than half of the 129 MSPs in Holyrood.

This came after UK supermajor BP confirmed it is looking to cut nearly 8,000 jobs as part of its cost-cutting measures.

A total of 4,700 jobs are set to be cut within the firm as a further 3,000 contractors are let go.

The ‘No Ban Without a Plan’ initiative has received the backing of 65 MSPs and 6 MPs on the same list as 71 political backers.

However, Unite has shared that none of its supporters are representatives of the Green or Liberal Democrat parties.

In response, climate emergency spokesperson and Orkney Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said: “No one can seriously doubt the time and effort my party has put into supporting the energy industry in the Northern Isles and elsewhere.

“These are serious issues and we have been clear that we are fully committed to ensuring a just transition for oil and gas workers that harnesses their enormous skills and expertise.

“We have also highlighted the need for a tailored approach, reflecting the fact that regions and communities will be impacted differently.”

Green MSP Maggie Chapman added that the country needs a “plan for a genuinely just transition” that support workers.

Chapman commented: “Trade unions must be central to that process. What is being done now is neither just nor a transition, and all too often it is being done to workers rather than having them at the centre of it.

“As well as the clear environmental damage that it is doing, continued oil and gas exploration is capital intensive, and we are concerned will crowd out the investment we need to see in jobs for the future, preventing us from spending that money on the adaptation and mitigation measures we need to be implementing now.

“Oil and gas jobs are already in long term decline. We must not delay the transition any further, and cannot allow thousands of livelihoods be placed at the mercy of fossil fuel giants who have shown a total disregard for workers and the communities they come from.”

‘Labour needs to reverse its irresponsible policy’

This comes soon after a committee hearing in which UK energy secretary Ed Miliband laid out plans to consult with North Sea stakeholders regarding the future of oil and gas licensing policy.

Previously, the Labour Party has discussed a ban on future North Sea oil and gas licences.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, the party pledged to issue no exploration licences for “new fields”. However, it added that it will manage North Sea production “in a way that does not jeopardise jobs”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The majority of MSPs are clear that Labour needs to reverse its irresponsible policy banning all new oil and gas licenses irrespective of the impact on jobs.”

Miliband also discussed government plans to launch a prototype of the long-delayed Offshore Energy Skills Passport before the end of January.

The passport aims to make it easier for oil and gas workers to transition to renewable energy roles by making training transferable between sectors.

Graham added: “It is madness to do this without a viable plan including concrete equivalent jobs for North Sea workers and real assurances on energy security. We must not let go of one lifeline until we’ve got hold of another.

“Unite won’t sit back and let workers be abandoned – there must be a workers’ transition to net zero.”

Politicians need clarity on ‘how Unite’s proposed £6bn of investment will be spent’

The trade union launched the campaign to create 35,000 commensurate new energy transition jobs in Scotland by 2030 in May last year.

At the time, Unite said its ‘No Ban Without a Plan’ campaign was calling on Labour to implement a “viable plan for the replacement of North Sea jobs”.

The union is issuing a plea to government to ensure that North Sea workers “do not become the coal miners of this generation”.

The Unite the Union general secretary has previously said that the UK needs £6.6 billion over the next six years to achieve the goals laid out under the ‘No Ban Without a Plan’ campaign.

Unite is also calling for investment in renewables to create jobs so that “workers are not made to pay the price for the transition to greener energy.”

McArthur added: “I meet regularly with those involved in the sector to discuss issues, including the support needed to allow a successful transition to take place.

“In that context, it would be helpful to understand the detail of how Unite’s proposed £6bn of investment will be spent and how it will ensure new jobs are delivered in areas such as renewables and logistics.

“Meantime, we will continue to press both of Scotland’s governments to develop detailed and credible plans for delivering the just transition we need to see.”

Among the campaign’s political backers is SNP Westminster leader and representative of Aberdeen South, Stephen Flynn MP.

Flynn has previously raised concerns about the UK government’s energy strategy, namely when rumours surfaced that Harbour Energy planned to sell stakes in its North Sea assets.

At the time, he said the move served as “a stark warning for the Labour government – they’ve a week to fix their energy tax plans or jobs, investment and the transition to net zero will all be at risk”.

In total the campaign received the backing of 30 Conservative, 27 SNP, seven Labour and one Alba Party MSPs.

SNP Westminster representatives also backed the Unite campaign as five MPs showed support alongside one Labour politician from the House of Commons.

The complete list of the No Ban Without a Plan’s backers can be seen below: