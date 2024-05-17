Union launches North Sea ‘no ban without a plan’ campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Union launches North Sea ‘no ban without a plan’ campaign

Unite campaign vows to not let oil and gas sectors "suffer the equivalent of coal closures".
By Mathew Perry
17/05/2024, 7:49 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockNorth Sea oil rig in silhouette.
An offshore oil rig in the North Sea.

One of the UK’s biggest trade unions is launching a campaign calling on the Labour party to reverse its policy to ban new North Sea oil and gas licences.

Unite the Union said its ‘No Ban Without A Plan’ campaign is calling on the Labour to implement a “viable plan for the replacement of North Sea jobs”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced in 2023 the party would block new oil and gas exploration in the event of a general election win.

In addition, earlier this year Labour also proposed raising the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms and removing investment allowances.

The policy has raised fears of thousands of job losses and the political uncertainty has already impacted North Sea gas projects in development.

‘Don’t push North Sea workers off a cliff’

In its campaign, Unite said the Labour policies will “push North Sea workers off a cliff edge” and lead to the UK importing more oil and gas.

According to the Herald newspaper, the campaign will cost more than £100,000 and involve billboards, paid advertising displays and canvassing residents.

The campaign will focus on the areas of Aberdeenshire North and Moray, Aberdeen North, Alloa and Grangemouth, Bathgate and Linlithgow, Falkirk and Orkney and Shetland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Labour needs to “pull back from this irresponsible policy”.

“There is clearly no viable plan for the replacement of North Sea jobs or energy security,” Ms Graham said.

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“We should not be letting go of one rope until we have hold of another.

“These types of transitions must have workers at the heart. Unite will not stand by and let these workers be thrown on the scrap heap.”

Ms Graham said North Sea workers “cannot be sacrificed on the altar of net zero”.

Wind manufacturing investment

The union called for investment in wind manufacturing and operations, hydrogen, carbon capture and decommissioning to create 35,000 new energy transition jobs in Scotland by 2030.

Unite also called for a “self-sufficient” energy system in the UK, with 75% local content.

Labour has previously announced plans to for GB Energy, a publicly owned clean energy company through which the party plans to invest an initial £8.3bn in floating offshore wind.

Energy Voice has contacted Scottish Labour for comment on the Unite campaign.

