Union launches North Sea ‘no ban without a plan’ campaign

One of the UK’s biggest trade unions is launching a campaign calling on the Labour party to reverse its policy to ban new North Sea oil and gas licences.

Unite the Union said its ‘No Ban Without A Plan’ campaign is calling on the Labour to implement a “viable plan for the replacement of North Sea jobs”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced in 2023 the party would block new oil and gas exploration in the event of a general election win.

In addition, earlier this year Labour also proposed raising the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms and removing investment allowances.

The policy has raised fears of thousands of job losses and the political uncertainty has already impacted North Sea gas projects in development.

‘Don’t push North Sea workers off a cliff’

In its campaign, Unite said the Labour policies will “push North Sea workers off a cliff edge” and lead to the UK importing more oil and gas.

According to the Herald newspaper, the campaign will cost more than £100,000 and involve billboards, paid advertising displays and canvassing residents.

The campaign will focus on the areas of Aberdeenshire North and Moray, Aberdeen North, Alloa and Grangemouth, Bathgate and Linlithgow, Falkirk and Orkney and Shetland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Labour needs to “pull back from this irresponsible policy”.

“There is clearly no viable plan for the replacement of North Sea jobs or energy security,” Ms Graham said.

“We should not be letting go of one rope until we have hold of another.

“These types of transitions must have workers at the heart. Unite will not stand by and let these workers be thrown on the scrap heap.”

Ms Graham said North Sea workers “cannot be sacrificed on the altar of net zero”.

Wind manufacturing investment

The union called for investment in wind manufacturing and operations, hydrogen, carbon capture and decommissioning to create 35,000 new energy transition jobs in Scotland by 2030.

Unite also called for a “self-sufficient” energy system in the UK, with 75% local content.

Labour has previously announced plans to for GB Energy, a publicly owned clean energy company through which the party plans to invest an initial £8.3bn in floating offshore wind.

Energy Voice has contacted Scottish Labour for comment on the Unite campaign.