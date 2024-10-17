Aberdeenshire oilfield firm EnerQuip expands Houston presence

Aberdeenshire oilfield equipment firm EnerQuip has significantly expanded its presence in the United States after purchasing a premises in Houston.

The Findon-based company will move from rented and shared accommodation into the 6,000 sq ft base in the Humble area of the Texas city.

The new base will initially house a team of five personnel with the company expecting to grow its headcount in the city in the coming months.

EnerQuip said the move will increase its capacity to handle refurbishment and life extension projects of torque equipment throughout the Americas, removing the need to ship equipment back to Scotland.

The company is on track to achieve revenues of more than £20 million this year, with 100% of its work coming from non-UK markets in 2024.

In 2023, EnerQuip said the US and Canadian markets accounted for a fifth of the company’s overall revenues.

In addition to its revenue targets, EnerQuip has also surpassed its goal to grow its overall headcount by 15% in 2024, with 15 staff recruited this year to date.

EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins said the company expects the new Houston base to lead to more work in the region.

“This move will better aid the flow of revenue whilst attracting new machine overhaul and upgrade business that would traditionally have had to be shipped to the UK, or potentially lost out on due to the long transit times to the facility in Aberdeen,” Robins said.

“The anticipated benefits of this are many, including an anticipated uptick in work from customers operating in the Western Hemisphere and the creation of additional jobs in Houston.”

EnerQuip beginnings

EnerQuip was founded in Aberdeen in 2015 by three former senior bosses of Granite City-based AMC Engineering – Andrew Polson, Dave Clark and John Duncan.

The company offers services including the manufacture or upgrade of torque equipment from concept and design through to installation and commissioning, servicing, calibration, repair and maintenance, training and consultancy.

Accolades over the years include a Queen’s Award for international trade in 2021.