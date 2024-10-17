Aberdeenshire oilfield firm EnerQuip expands Houston presence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Aberdeenshire oilfield firm EnerQuip expands Houston presence

By Mathew Perry
17/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by EnerQuip/Granite PRThe EnerQuip office in Houston, Texas.
The EnerQuip office in Houston, Texas.

Aberdeenshire oilfield equipment firm EnerQuip has significantly expanded its presence in the United States after purchasing a premises in Houston.

The Findon-based company will move from rented and shared accommodation into the 6,000 sq ft base in the Humble area of the Texas city.

The new base will initially house a team of five personnel with the company expecting to grow its headcount in the city in the coming months.

EnerQuip said the move will increase its capacity to handle refurbishment and life extension projects of torque equipment throughout the Americas, removing the need to ship equipment back to Scotland.

© Supplied by Image: Granite PR
EnerQuip’s flagship mobile torque unit.

The company is on track to achieve revenues of more than £20 million this year, with 100% of its work coming from non-UK markets in 2024.

In 2023, EnerQuip said the US and Canadian markets accounted for a fifth of the company’s overall revenues.

In addition to its revenue targets, EnerQuip has also surpassed its goal to grow its overall headcount by 15% in 2024, with 15 staff recruited this year to date.

EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins said the company expects the new Houston base to lead to more work in the region.

“This move will better aid the flow of revenue whilst attracting new machine overhaul and upgrade business that would traditionally have had to be shipped to the UK, or potentially lost out on due to the long transit times to the facility in Aberdeen,” Robins said.

© Supplied by Granite PR
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.

“The anticipated benefits of this are many, including an anticipated uptick in work from customers operating in the Western Hemisphere and the creation of additional jobs in Houston.”

EnerQuip beginnings

EnerQuip was founded in Aberdeen in 2015 by three former senior bosses of Granite City-based AMC Engineering – Andrew Polson, Dave Clark and John Duncan.

The company offers services including the manufacture or upgrade of torque equipment from concept and design through to installation and commissioning, servicing, calibration, repair and maintenance, training and consultancy.

Accolades over the years include a Queen’s Award for international trade in 2021.

Recommended for you

Tags