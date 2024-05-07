Aberdeenshire firm EnerQuip eyeing £25 million sales in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeenshire firm EnerQuip eyeing £25 million sales in 2025

It follows a record-breaking year in 2023 and continued export success this year.
By Keith Findlay
07/05/2024, 8:07 am Updated: 07/05/2024, 8:28 am
© Supplied by Granite PREnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.

Oilfield equipment company EnerQuip is targeting sales of £25 million in 2025 after surpassing £20m for the first time last year.

The firm reached its £20m turnover target two years early, in 2023, thanks to near-70% growth over the past 24 months.

Figures for the first quarter of 2024 are on a par with last year’s record-breaking performance.

And bosses have now sent a “25 (million) by 25” turnover goal amid expectations of further sales success.

Sales success for EnerQuip overseas

EnerQuip, based in Findon, near Aberdeen, specialises in torque products and services.

Its innovative and much-in-demand mobile torque unit is at the heart of a growing product portfolio.

All of its business this year has been generated overseas.

The Middle East, Asia Pacific and other parts of Europe are top of the list for its new capital sales and servicing, as well as maintenance backlog work.

The company is currently focused on “consolidating” its foothold in existing markets.

© Supplied by EnerQuip
EnerQuip global HQ.

But bosses said they were also “open to exploring” export opportunities in more new territories after recent contract wins in Namibia and Guyana.

Plans to grow the workforce by 15% in 2024 have also been surpassed ahead of time.

The Aberdeenshire company employed 110 people at the end of last year.

Another 14 have already joined the business this year.

© Supplied by EnerQuip
EnerQuip’s flagship mobile torque unit.

EnerQuip’s growing team spans its headquarters in Findon, a base in Lybster, Caithness, and an office in Houston in the US.

Staff numbers are ramping up amid a sales push across the Atlantic, with the firm planning to move into a new “western hemisphere location” before the end of June.

Managing director Andrew Robins said: “Our ongoing success underlines the importance of our efforts to create a global footprint from the word go.

Now, the focus is on maximising all the relationships we have worked so hard to foster.”

“It is this spread of activity across key locations that has allowed us to achieve the recent growth in all our chosen markets.

“Now, the focus is on maximising all the relationships we have worked so hard to foster, ensuring consistency remains key as we consolidate our position and prepare for the next phase of our corporate growth journey.”

Where it all began for EnerQuip

EnerQuip was founded in Aberdeen in June 2015 by three former senior bosses of Granite City-based AMC Engineering – Andrew Polson, Dave Clark and John Duncan.

The company offers services including the manufacture or upgrade of torque equipment from concept and design through to installation and commissioning, servicing, calibration, repair and maintenance, training and consultancy.

Accolades over the years include a Queen’s Award for international trade in 2021.

