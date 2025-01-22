EnQuest picks up Harbour Energy Vietnam assets in $84 million deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

EnQuest picks up Harbour Energy Vietnam assets in $84 million deal

By Ryan Duff
22/01/2025, 7:36 am
© Supplied by OEUKEnQuest Labour
EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu

Aberdeen-based EnQuest (LON: ENQ) has acquired Harbour Energy’s (LON: HBR) Vietnam business as part of a $84 million deal to  “grow its international operating footprint”.

The firm’s chief executive Amjad Bseisu said: “As EnQuest continues to work towards a transformational transaction in the UK North Sea, this agreement underlines our commitment to growth, a disciplined approach to M&A, and deploying capital where we see the most favourable returns.”

As part of the deal, EnQuest will take over Harbour Energy’s 53.125% stake in the Chim Sáo and Dua fields.

The London-listed oil firm said it expects to complete the deal in the second quarter of this year.

In addition to the $85 million value for the deal, EnQuest will also fork out net interim period cash flows of around $35m.

Speaking on the impact its new assets will have on production, EnQuest told shareholders that net 2P reserves and 2C resources across the fields total 7.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and 4.9 million boe, respectively.

Late last year, the firm entered the Malaysian gas market when it was awarded the rights to develop additional resources from its Seligi field.

EnQuest's Segli field in Malaysia. © Supplied by EnQuest
EnQuest’s Segli field in Malaysia.

EnQuest Petroleum Production Malaysia is developing the project in partnership with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) and E&P Malaysia Venture (EPMV) and holds a 50% equity share in the development.

Bseisu added: “Our entry into Vietnam is highly complementary to EnQuest’s well-established and high-performing Malaysia business and significantly enhances the scale of our operations and opportunity in South East Asia.

“The region is key to EnQuest’s growth and diversification strategy and we are excited by the potential to deploy our proven expertise and operating capability to optimise and enhance the Block 12W assets.

“We look forward to welcoming our new employees from the existing Harbour Energy team to the group and are committed to working with our partners, Bitexco and PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation Ltd, to explore future opportunities in the assets.”

EnQuest attracted by more ‘compelling’ Asian market

In September the EnQuest boss struck out at the “irreversible damage” he perceived was being done to the UK’s oil and gas market as a result of the country’s taxation policy.

Bseisu said at the time that his firm had invested over £4 billion in the UK and “has the capacity and opportunities to do so again”.

But while the independent North Sea producer was still looking for “transformative UK acquisition”, he said the firm would only look to acquire North Sea assets that don’t require too much investment.

It was at this time that he shared an interest in diversifying into south-east Asia as “the return on capital investment is compelling”.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, made a similar move in recent years as it acquired Wintershall Dea to expand the company into new regions.

Both firms have previously opposed the energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, in the UK which sees the headline rate of tax imposed on oil operators brought to 78%.

